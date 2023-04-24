And They're Off! Ford's Garage Restaurant Named An Official Watch Location for 2023 Running of the 149th Kentucky Derby©

Service station-themed restaurants will count down to the Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports® with watch parties, special menus and celebratory events leading up to May 6

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ford's Garage, where diners fuel up on handcrafted burgers and beer while savoring automotive nostalgia, is serving the electrifying action of The Kentucky Derby© as an official watch location for the storied event. The restaurant brand invites racing fans and friends to taste 10 days of excitement April 27-May 6 with a full program of race coverage, commemorative merchandise, special giveaways, and themed menu items at all 22 locations.

Ford's Garage is serving the electrifying action of The Kentucky Derby© as an official watch location for the event.

The Kentucky Derby themed events are engineered in a collaborative partnership between Ford's Garage, Ford Motor Company, Churchill Downs Racetrack and The Kentucky Derby. Ford's Garage guests can enjoy a special commemorative menu throughout the 10-day event. Each location is mixing up custom cocktails including the Mint Julep, featuring Old Forester bourbon, and the Woodford Reserve Spire, with Woodford Reserve bourbon. Complimentary keepsake glasses will be available in limited quantities for Ford's Garage MotorClub members and for purchase at participating locations. The Kentucky Derby Day events culminate on May 6 for the 149th Kentucky Derby, where the world's top Thoroughbreds compete for the first leg in horseracing's Triple Crown.

A branded Ford vehicle will be on display at select Ford's Garage locations, in keeping with the restaurant brand's service station theme. Ford's Garage locations are filled with memorabilia from Ford Motor Company, which has granted the brand the exclusive rights to use its logo.

"We're thrilled to play a part in this prestigious event that means so much to so many," said Steve Shlemon, President of Ford's Garage. "The Kentucky Derby is one of our nation's most beloved traditions, like the pride and strength exemplified by America's automotive industry that Ford's Garage remembers. It's an honor to be celebrating both together."

Casey Ramage, VP of Brand and Partnerships at Churchill Downs Racetrack, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Ford's Garage into our official partnership with Ford Motor Company and cannot wait to share these curated experiences with the world. We know racing fans will find that Ford's Garage is a great spot to grab a seat for the race."

The watch parties are the starting bell for a year of celebration leading to the race's 150th anniversary in 2024. Keep up with us on social for more news about the countdown to Derby 150 at Ford's Garage.

About Ford's Garage

Founded in 2012 and franchising since 2015, the original Ford's Garage opened in Fort Myers, Florida, less than a mile from Henry Ford's winter home. Today, as an official licensee of the Ford Motor Company, enabling them to use the company's iconic blue oval logo and other brand imagery, the 1920s garage-themed burger and craft beer restaurant franchise has expanded to include a total of 22 locations across six states. For more information, visit www.fordsgarageusa.com.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $3 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for three-year-olds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses™" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horserace in the nation. This year, the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 6, 2023. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com .

Media contact:

Britney Mumford,

bmumford@tilsonpr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ford’s Garage