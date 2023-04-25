AndCo Consulting Receives a Greenwich Quality Leader Award Second Year in a Row for Mid-Sized Consulting Firms

ORLANDO, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AndCo Consulting announced that for the second consecutive year, the firm is the recipient of the Greenwich Quality Leader 2022 Award for mid-sized institutional investment consulting firms.

Coalition Greenwich is a leading global provider of data, analytics, and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry, and the Greenwich Exchange provides institutional investors with robust, trended, and actionable data to inform their decision-making. Research participants receive regional and global industry insights, as well as peers' perceptions of asset managers and investment consultants.

"AndCo Consulting participated in this notable research initiative to glean new insights into industry best practices, client trends, and in-demand products, to help us serve our clients better going forward," said Troy Brown, CFA®, Partner and Executive Director of Consulting.

It is also important to note that AndCo Consulting was considered for this acknowledgment because of the collaborative efforts of the entire firm. "While our consultants are the front line when counselling and servicing our clients, this award, and our overall client service experience represents the work of our entire AndCo team. We greatly appreciate the hard work of all team members who have made this significant achievement possible," said Mike Welker, CFA, CEO of AndCo.

About AndCo Consulting

AndCo Consulting, a full-service independent institutional investment consulting firm headquartered in Orlando, Fla., was founded on the belief that the institutional client should have the most objective and unbiased information with which to prudently evaluate their investment portfolio/program. The firm is comprised of a dedicated group of industry specialists with diverse business backgrounds working together toward the common goal of simplifying the investment and fiduciary decisions of fund sponsors. With offices around the country and approximately $90.7 billion in assets under advisement as of 12/31/2022, AndCo serves as an independent fiduciary to each of its clients by accepting no soft-dollar compensation, having no broker dealer affiliations, selling no investment products, and having no pay-to-play arrangements.

Important Disclosure Information Re Greenwich Quality Leader Award

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular course of action. AndCo Consulting is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Registration as an investment adviser does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators nor does it indicate that the adviser has attained a particular level of skill or ability.

These ratings are not indicative of AndCo's future performance. These awards or any other rankings and/or recognition by unaffiliated rating services and/or publications should not be construed as a guarantee that a client will experience a certain level of results or satisfaction if they invest with AndCo, nor should it be construed as a current or past endorsement by any of our clients. AndCo did not pay a fee to participate in this award survey.

Methodology for this Award: For the 2022 Greenwich Quality Award for Overall U.S. Investment Consulting - Midsize Consultants - Between February and November 2022, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 727 individuals from 590 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States. For the 2021 Greenwich Quality Award - Overall U.S. Investment Consulting - Midsize Consultants - Between July and October 2021, Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with 811 individuals from 661 of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States. These U.S.-based institutional investors are corporate and union funds, public funds, and endowment and foundation funds, with either pension or investment pool assets greater than $150 million. Study participants were asked to provide quantitative and qualitative evaluations of their asset management and investment consulting providers, including qualitative assessments of those firms soliciting their business and detailed information on important market trends.

