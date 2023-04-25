BERTRAM CAPITAL COMPLETES INVESTMENT IN THE VINYL OUTLET

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bertram Capital ("Bertram") announced today that it has made an investment in and partnered with The Vinyl Outlet ("TVO" or the "Company"), based in Buffalo, NY. TVO is a direct-to-consumer provider and installer of residential vinyl fencing and decking solutions in Buffalo and Rochester. TVO represents the tenth platform investment completed in Bertram's fourth fund. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Vinyl Outlet (PRNewswire)

TVO sources, designs and installs vinyl fences, decks, porches, and railings for customers with an efficient, high-quality, one day installation process. The Company plans to expand geographically and pursue select acquisitions of complementary businesses.

"TVO's unique installation method, business reputation, and approachable branding have enabled the Company to become a household name in the Buffalo region. We are confident the TVO team can seek to replicate this formula in additional markets," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "The fencing and decking market is large, highly fragmented and very much in need of professionalization. We are excited to partner with Sam and Scott Innes and help continue to build TVO."

"The Vinyl Outlet is excited to partner with Bertram Capital as part of our broader vision to expand into new markets," said Scott Innes, Founder of TVO. "Throughout the process of finding a partner to help us grow, Bertram demonstrated a thorough understanding of our business and brought a playbook we can leverage to drive efficiencies and scale with the support of their in-house technology resource, Bertram Labs."

Bertram would like to recognize the investment banking team at VRA Partners, led by Brock Matthias and Daniel Mark, for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible.

About The Vinyl Outlet

The Vinyl Outlet is a leading residential services installer of vinyl fences, decks, porches and railings based in Buffalo, NY. Over the past 30 years, The Vinyl Outlet has grown from a small family business to one of the most trusted providers of vinyl fences, decks, porches, and railings in the greater Buffalo, NY area. The Vinyl Outlet takes tremendous pride in the quality of each finished project and specializes in a diverse range of applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.thevinyloutlet.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $3B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which drives growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

Bertram Capital. (PRNewsFoto/Bertram Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bertram Capital