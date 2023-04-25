Jacobs to Design Maintenance Systems for World's Largest Fusion Experiment

Contract leverages previous remote handling and diagnostic experience

DALLAS, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected to design and engineer remotely-operated tools for ITER, the world's largest fusion power project.

A four-year framework with a possible two-year extension, the contract covers work on up to 25 diagnostic ports and systems that are critical for operating and sustaining the ITER experimental machine now being built in Provence, France.

The project will capitalize on extensive remote-handling experience and knowledge of the diagnostics and port cell areas gained from previous work.

"Our support of the maintenance of these diagnostics systems not only delivers on Jacobs' commitment to climate response but also our purpose of creating a more connected, sustainable world," said Jacobs Energy, Security and Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "Through our team in Aix-en-Provence, combined with the full strength of Jacobs' global capability, we will work with ITER to channel our technology-enabled knowledge and experience toward benefitting people and the planet."

ITER, which is supported by more than 30 nations, aims to create the conditions for a self-sustaining fusion reaction, which is a crucial steppingstone toward developing fusion power stations and creating a new source of emission-free, almost unlimited energy for the world.

