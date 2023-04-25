Save the Storks' Inspired for Life Event Emphasizes Critical Need to Innovate and Expand Medical Mobile Unit Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During Save the Storks' event Inspired for Life in San Diego, Calif., last weekend, inspirational figures Brandon Tatum, Rion Paige, Zion Clark and Seth Gruber all provided commentary and a charge to reinvigorate the holistic pro-life movement. The event was attended by guests from around the U.S. who exchanged stories of hope and empowerment for women. Photos of the event are available online.

During the event, Brandon Tatum remarked, "I think it's very important that we are innovative…we have to get out there in the field, boots on the ground, and meet young women where they are so they don't end up going to a place where they are misinformed. Save the Storks with the mobile medical clinics is an incredible innovative opportunity to help young women and meet them before they go somewhere they don't want to be. God is so powerful and He's so purposeful in the things that He orchestrates."

During the event, singer Rion Paige received a standing ovation for her performance. Her mother, who was a teenager when pregnant, also attended and shared onstage why she chose life for Rion. Even though Rion's disabilities are sometimes challenging, she says they don't hold her back; rather they push her forward to do great things and inspire others to realize their own gifts.

Rion Paige and her mother, Alisa Tharp, and Zion Clark and his adoptive mother, Kimberlli Hawkins, each were presented with the 2023 Inspired for Life Hero Award.

"Save the Storks' Inspired for Life event reminded all in attendance of the hope and empowerment available to women everywhere," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "Even with the Supreme Court ruling last year on Roe v. Wade, we are still in a fight for life, in many ways, more than ever. We need every single voice to let women know that they are loved and there are options when facing an unplanned pregnancy. We are looking forward to moving forward with all of our partners to bring this message of hope."

Save the Storks' mission is to serve the whole family, not just women facing an unexpected pregnancy. The organization empowers women with resources, education and support to help them choose life. Save the Storks believes pre-born children need to be protected and welcomed into this world with inherent dignity. Ultimately, Save the Storks is on a mission to make abortion unthinkable in today's culture.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks' mission is to create a story of hope and empowerment for every woman in an unplanned pregnancy. A nonprofit that began in 2012, with headquarters in Colorado and staff across America, Save the Storks is 100% funded through the support of donors. Save the Storks is ECFA certified and a four-star Charity Navigator nonprofit with a 100% rating, meaning it exceeds best practices and industry standards as a highly effective charity. It equips, educates and trains pregnancy centers and churches across the United States to help them empower women to choose life. Save the Storks has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative mobile clinics, known as the Stork Bus. Today there are 93 mobile clinics, known as Stork Buses, on the road in 33 states.

