Cango Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGHAI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 26, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.cangoonline.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and American Depositary Share holders upon request.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu

Cango Inc.

Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581

Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cango_Group

Helen Wu

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +86 10 6508 0677

Email: ir@cangoonline.com

