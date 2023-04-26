Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Hosts Annual Women's Leadership Awards

Honoring Top Female Leaders and Founders Across the Beauty Industry

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) celebrated women and achievement Tuesday at the 2023 Women's Leadership Awards – a program that embodies CEW's mission to motivate, elevate, and advance female leaders who are shaping the beauty industry today.

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) (PRNewsfoto/CEW) (PRNewswire)

In partnership with Dotdash Meredith, this annual event is comprised of the Achiever Awards acknowledging seven of the most accomplished senior-level female executives, the Catalyst for Change Award honoring one woman for moving the industry forward through a social movement, and the Female Founder Awards celebrating five honorees who are pushing the limits of Indie Beauty.

"I am absolutely thrilled to continue to honor these amazing, accomplished women through the CEW Women's Leadership Awards," said Carlotta Jacobson, CEW President. "These awards reinforce the importance of recognition and opportunity for female leadership. Without women, this business would not exist, and it is now more important than ever to showcase the valuable contributions of female leaders."

This year's honorees included:

2023 Achiever Award Honorees:

Nikki Eslami , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Bellami Hair and Founder & CEO, New Theory Ventures

Christina Fair , President of L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty Division, N.A., L'Oréal USA

Alison Hahn , SVP, Merchandising, Makeup and Fragrance, Sephora

Taydra Mitchell Jackson , Chief Marketing Officer, SheaMoisture (Unilever)

Kory Marchisotto , Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty ; President, Keys Soulcare

Hilla Ram , SVP, Global Hair Care Brands & Global Beauty Analytics & Insights Leader, P&G Beauty

Gregg Renfrew , Founder, Beautycounter

2023 Catalyst For Change Award Honoree:

Nancy Mahon , SVP, Global Corporate Citizenship & Sustainability, The Estée Lauder Companies

2023 Female Founder Honorees

Alicia Grande , CEO & Founder, Grande Cosmetics

Nyakio Grieco , Co-Founder & Chief Beauty Officer, Thirteen Lune ; Founder, Relevant: Your Skin Seen

Brook Harvey-Taylor , Founder & CEO, Pacifica Beauty

Anisa Telwar Kaicker , Founder & CEO, Anisa Internation al

Tracee Ellis Ross , Founder & CEO, PATTERN Beauty

Sponsors included Amazon Premium Beauty, Harris Williams, Unilever, P&G Beauty, 24 Seven, RéVive Skincare, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, L'Oréal USA, Dyson, Shiseido Americas, Tarte, IPSY, Dior, L'Oréal Consumer Products, Ulta Beauty, Parlux LTD, Kargo, Rare Beauty, Ilia, Too Faced, Marina Maher Communications, Kendo, NIQ, and HSN. Event partners include Beauty Inc, Fairchild Media Group, Moss, Kaplow Communications, and Suite K.

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) is an international organization of 9,000+ thought leaders, trendsetters, and rising stars in the beauty industry with diverse backgrounds at leading brands, indies, retailers, fragrance houses, media outlets, and suppliers. Our goal is to deliver inspiration, information via always-on programming and content that connects the beauty industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CEW