Tickets For Less Hires Nathan Williford as Senior VP of Product Growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets For Less®, one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America, has hired Nathan Williford as Senior Vice President of Product Growth.

"After adding ATBS to the TFL family last year, our technology business has continued to grow," said Adam Rossbach, Chief Operating Officer at Tickets For Less. "Bringing Nathan on board is an indication of that growth, and we're thrilled to add his expertise and extensive network in the ticketing industry to improve our product roadmaps and optimize the business."

Williford joins Tickets For Less after serving as the Chief Operating Officer at Lend Some Money, a startup focused on building SAAS products in the investment lending space.

Prior to his time at Lend Some Money, Williford spent 12 years at TicketNetwork, where he most recently held a role on the company's executive team as the Vice President of Business Operations. Williford managed teams in product management, software sales, broker services, business development and other departments.

Williford is based of Connecticut. He holds a bachelor's degree from Bates College, where he studied sociology.

About Tickets For Less

Founded in 2004, Tickets For Less® is one of the fastest-growing event distribution companies in North America and the leading Midwest ticket marketplace for sports and live entertainment. Tickets For Less' success is rooted in its ability to provide an easy ticket-buying experience to its customers with no service fees at checkout (www.ticketsforless.com). Ticket Solutions, an industry leader in hospitality, fan travel, VIP corporate ticketing and premium experiences, joined the Tickets For Less family (www.ticketsolutions.com) in 2020.

