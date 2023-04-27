Collaborative Joint Venture Between Future Media and United Ventures Creates WealthFlix, a Unique Platform Empowering Young Entrepreneurs Through Exclusive Celebrity Content

Bringing Exclusive Business Education to Teach the Younger Generation about Wealth Creation

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthFlix, a groundbreaking subscription-based website, is empowering young entrepreneurs by providing exclusive access to celebrity interviews, podcasts, and networking opportunities to teach the younger generation about wealth creation.

The collaborative joint venture between United Ventures and Future Media is disrupting the business education scene, creating a unique platform that provides education and networking opportunities for those most interested in business and entrepreneurship.

WealthFlix is the premier platform for high-net-worth individuals looking to connect with like-minded people to learn from one another's experiences and share best practices for preserving family fortune.

"We're dedicated to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with resources, support, and mentorship." says Dakota Smith, the President of WealthFlix.

At its core, WealthFlix is all about providing high-quality business education to its members. Through engaging interviews with high-net-worth celebrities and business leaders, the platform aims to provide a rare glimpse into the tools and strategies that have helped these individuals achieve their financial success.

The platform is even partnering with a High School touring company to produce 30 Live Music Festivals at public high schools and an additional 30 surprise pop-up events with celebrity entrepreneurs and surprise speakers" in the greater Los Angeles area and surrounding counties for the 2023/2024 school year.

To further their commitment to fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs, WealthFlix, United Ventures, and Future Media will be gifting students from each school free WealthFlix accounts to access mentorship, interviews, and attend global events at the iconic TAO.

"The collaboration between WealthFlix, United Ventures, Future Media, and the High School Touring Company is set to disrupt industries with innovative business education and networking events," says Duquan Brown co-founder Future Media. "The events will provide young entrepreneurs with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to succeed in today's ever-evolving business world."

Additionally, each school's Entrepreneur/Business Club program will receive $1k in donations, benefiting a total of 60 entrepreneur groups.

Subscribers have the opportunity to purchase a FlixPass, a membership that comes with numerous perks including the opportunity to attend exclusive meetups. WealthFlix plans to host an Exclusive Executive Summit at Tao Los Angeles on May 20th and 26th, exclusively for these FlixPass owners.

The event is set to bring together some of the top investors, entrepreneurs, business professionals, and growing companies from different fields and will feature celebrity hosts and attendees.

Aaron Bolden, President of Business Development at Future Media says," I strongly believe the WealthFlix conference will be an experience that will not only educate it will change lives.

It will be an incubator that will propagate success."

For more information on WealthFlix and its upcoming VIP event, visit the website at wealthflix.io or www.futuremedia.tv.

About WealthFlix:

WEALTHFLIX is the premier platform for high-net-worth individuals looking to connect with like-minded people to learn from one another's experiences and share best practices for preserving family fortune. We help investors and driven individuals learn the secrets the ultra-wealthy have used to build and multiply their fortunes so you can build your legacy of wealth too. The business model offers a unique and centralized platform to learn from top-performing personalities and their investment and business tactics, which is not readily accessible in a centralized format.

About Future Media:

Future Media Holdings is a digital marketing and distribution company that specializes in utilizing data analytics to create innovative content and distribution strategies through our network of celebrity fan pages on Facebook. We create the most meaningful and interesting stories for our celebrity clients and brands. We optimize their content to reach millions of people. We believe in empowering the most influential creators to reach and inspire millions of fans globally.

About United Ventures:

United Ventures is a Mergers & Acquisitions firm focusing on 'Community Impact Value Investing'. United Ventures works with a variety of HNW and UHNW (Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals.

Media Contact:

For all media inquiries please contact: Jessica Meisels at Fingerprint Communications

jessica@fingerprintcom.net

View original content:

SOURCE WealthFlix