US Grassroots Effort Brings Supplies to Ukraine First Responders--Firefighters Come to US to Plead Cause for More Local Citizen Support

INDIANAPOLIS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polsky Foundation is pleased to announce the Help Ukrainian Firefighters In Need Project has brought three Ukrainian firefighters to the United States to attend the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC). The conference will take place from April 24-29, 2023 at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Help the Polsky Foundation raise awareness and funding for Ukrainian firefighters in need

The firefighters, Roman Kachanov, Oleksii Chernomorchenko, and Serhii Bilous, have been working in an active war zone amidst constant fires and threats to their lives. Ukrainian firefighters have become some of the best in the world, but they cannot combat such an incredible undertaking alone.

That's why for the last 14 months, the Polsky Foundation has undertaken the effort of supporting firefighters and those they are serving in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine Fire Service has conducted nearly 82,000 visits to Ukrainian victims, amounting to 196 visits a day. The Polsky Foundation, lead by Tonya Polsky and Yana Feyganova, coordinated more than 200 tons of firefighter/EMS equipment that has been shipped to Ukrainian firefighters. The group's effectiveness in supporting the emergency personnel during an active war has been acknowledged with support, but more is still needed, the Polsky and Feyganova said.

"Lives and families are at stake, and the firefighters are receiving support from local people in the United States for them to continue helping war victims," Feyganova said. "They may be a whole continent away, but they are feeling and receiving our support. This war is very personal to us and to many who are helping."

This conference offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet highly motivated and involved Ukrainian first responders who have devoted their lives to protecting and serving others in the war zone. The conference will provide an opportunity for the Ukrainian firefighters to share their experience, meet with US firefighters, promote awareness of the war and challenges they face in Ukraine, and gain potential support to help this important cause.

The Polsky Foundation hopes to accomplish the following goals during the tour:

Raise awareness of the conflict in Ukraine among fire professionals in the United States of America .

Raise awareness and visibility of the valiant and innovative work that the firefighters' methods in Ukraine have been doing.

Establish meaningful connections with prospective as well as current sources of funding and equipment donations.

Make it possible for firefighters to express their gratitude to current and potential donors.

Raise the profile of The Polsky Foundation in the media by highlighting its work on the fireman initiative and its support of first responders in Ukraine .

In addition to attending the FDIC Conference, the Ukrainian firefighters will also be meeting conference organizers, sponsors, dignitaries, and local fire departments in Chicago, New York City, and Washington D.C. The Polsky Foundation invites interested individuals to visit their website or contact them for more information and ways to help this important cause.

