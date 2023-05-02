D-Fend Solution's EnforceAir C-UAS New Software Release Brings Significant Drone Coverage Expansion and Remote ID Enhancement

New Reporting and Analysis Features, SAPIENT Support, and API Updates Further Strengthen D-Fend's RF-Cyber Takeover Market and Technology Category Leadership

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, today announced the release of Version 23.03 of its software for EnforceAir. This upgrade continues D-Fend's commitment to frequent software updates to expand threat coverage and extend capabilities.

The C-UAS security solution has been upgraded with features that build on its existing award-winning and market-leading capabilities. This includes enhanced core drone takeover capabilities and coverage, enhanced Remote ID functionality, new Reporting and Analysis features, and upgraded information sharing for the SAPIENT C-UAS standard.

Expanded Core Drone Coverage and Capabilities

EnforceAir's Version 23.03 provides a comprehensive update to the technology's cyber detection and mitigation methods and capabilities:

New detection, identification and/or mitigation capabilities for more than 20 additional new drones from leading drone manufacturers.

Strengthened and focused coverage on most popular drones with high threat grades.

Remote ID Support Enhancement

EnforceAir's Remote ID capabilities have been strengthened:

Support for long range detection, identification and tracking of drones and add-on modules that comply with Remote ID standards of the United States , EU and Japan .

Situational awareness upgrade with seamless merger and data enrichment of Remote ID broadcasted data with other drone information.

Remote ID data layer now embedded across all EnforceAir products and configurations, including tactical deployment configuration and networked MSC2 system, with real time display, API and analysis and replay capabilities.

Reporting and Analysis

The update also provides enhancement to EnforceAir's data analysis capabilities including:

New Reporting capabilities to leverage Replay feature.

New Drone Activity Overview report, as first in a series of new Reports and Analyses

SAPIENT Support

EnforceAir now supports information sharing with external C2 systems via SAPIENT, the Sensing for Asset Protection with Integrated Electronic Network Technology standard from the UK MoD.

API Update

EnforceAir's API has been updated to share more drone information elements across systems in an integrated defense. Additionally, the system APIs will continue to be periodically updated to ensure effective and holistic data sharing with connected, multi-layered C2 systems.

About D-Fend Solutions

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone, cyber-takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome both current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's flagship offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is in deployment at top-tier U.S. government agencies – including with U.S. military, federal law enforcement and homeland security – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation and everyday life.

