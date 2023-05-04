Gary Vaynerchuk Announces Investment In OpenFortune Media

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFortune Media , one of the fastest-growing media platforms that delivers creative advertising via fortune cookies at 47,000 restaurants across the US, has announced an investment from entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. The investment follows the successful partnership between OpenFortune and VeeFriends, an NFT project around meaningful intellectual property and an extraordinary community launched by Vaynerchuk.

The success of the campaign convinced Vaynerchuk that OpenFortune was onto something special.

VeeFriends is a transmedia, entertainment, and events company consisting of 283 characters drawn and created by Gary Vaynerchuk, offering buyers access to a community of like-minded individuals who share Vaynerchuk's entrepreneurial spirit. The VeeFriends characters are based on qualities and traits Gary hopes to inspire in others and were brought to life through Web3 technology.

OpenFortune partnered with Vaynerchuk earlier this year, reaching tens of thousands of consumers dining at Asian restaurants and ordering food delivery at home nationwide. Those who received the unique branded fortune cookies saw inspirational fortunes on the front of their cookie slip, and the famously loveable VeeFriends characters with a QR code driving to their pages on the back.

The partnership allowed VeeFriends to expand its awareness in both the physical and digital worlds. While tens of thousands of physical VeeFriends fortune cookies landed in the hands of consumers, hundreds of millions of digital impressions were garnered via posts, images, mentions, comments, and conversations across all major social media channels.

The success of the campaign convinced Vaynerchuk that OpenFortune was onto something special due to its scale, reach, and ability to create real engagement on social media.

"I invested in OpenFortune because it just made complete sense to me. I believe in the idea and believe in the co-founders' ability to execute – that made me go all in," said Gary Vaynerchuk.

OpenFortune aligns with Vaynerchuk's main marketing tenets – underpriced attention. Underpriced attention lies in nascent, not yet fully understood media platforms, which Vaynerchuk believes have the opportunity to become massive media companies.

Matt Williams, OpenFortune's Co-Founder and Chief Cookie Officer expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "Gary has an uncanny ability to identify the world's most successful media companies, well prior to their mainstream success. Gary's involvement is a true testament to OpenFortune's vast potential. My team and I could not be more grateful for Gary's belief and support in our mission to create an emotional connection between advertisers and millions of consumers every day."

As the consumer becomes increasingly difficult to reach, advertisers continue to seek new, differentiated marketing approaches.

About OpenFortune Media

OpenFortune Media connects brands to consumers at scale – via fortune cookies. Our clients' branded fortune cookies are distributed to over 47,000 restaurants and delivery platforms nationwide. Through our mass distribution network and sophisticated targeting capabilities, OpenFortune reaches the hands, hearts, and minds of up to 135M consumers every month. Optimism, creativity, and tradition are at OpenFortune's core.

