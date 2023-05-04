Mitrex and geoLAGOON Team Up to Build a Carbon-Neutral Oasis

Mitrex, a North American manufacturer of solar products and the world's largest manufacturer of BIPV, announces a game-changing partnership with geoLAGOON to build a carbon-neutral ecosystem.

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mitrex, a leading Canadian manufacturer of solar products and sustainable building materials backed up with 20 years of experience in construction materials, is proud to announce that it has been selected as the exclusive building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) supplier for the innovative geoLAGOON project.

Inspired by the famous Blue Lagoon in Iceland which was listed in the 25 Wonders of the World by National Geographic, geoLAGOON, a project by developer geoLagon Inc., aims to create self-sufficient, carbon-neutral villages and lagoons heated to 38°C year-round, demonstrating the infinite supply of energy from the sun and the earth. The project showcases how renewable energy can provide a technically and financially viable option for the energy transition, which increasingly requires alternatives to hydropower.

geoLAGOON will be built using a patented method that incorporates a water bath model with a sealed and insulated sub-tank that stores heat. In this sub-tank, coils will circulate water from the open pond at a controllable rate, maintaining the water at a steady 38°C. The geoLAGOON's energy ecosystem will be powered by renewable energy sources, including solar energy (31%), shallow geothermal energy (35%), and biomass produced from plant waste (11%), and the insulated sub-tank that stores heat will contribute for 23%.

Mitrex was selected as the exclusive supplier for the solar portion of energy generation – the exterior walls and roof of each village house will be clad with a high-performance solar cladding. This solution incorporates photovoltaic cells (BIPV), which will provide the electricity needed to heat the tank and its lagoon without compromising the buildings' aesthetics. On average, every square foot of Mitrex material produces an impressive 13 - 18 W of energy, demonstrating the high performance and value of Mitrex's energy solution.

"Mitrex is proud to be the exclusive supplier of solar energy generation for the innovative carbon-neutral geoLAGOON project. Our high-performing solar cladding technology will not only provide the electricity needed to heat the lagoon and tank, but it will also enhance the visual appeal of the buildings," says Mitrex CEO Danial Hadizadeh. "The project is a testament to how renewable energy can be a practical and financially viable option for the energy transition, and we at Mitrex are excited to be a part of it."

Mitrex's mission is to accelerate the adoption of sustainable, energy-generating, human-made structures. Mitrex is proud to be a part of the state-of-art sustainable project – geoLAGOON, which significantly contributes to fighting climate change and building a greener and more sustainable future for all.

About Mitrex

A world leader in the green sector with over 20 years of manufacturing experience and the world's largest BIPV manufacturer, Mitrex has made it its mission to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy through integrated solar technology. Mitrex firmly believes that sustainable manufacturing, procurement, and import practices are both economically viable and essential to creating a better future for humanity. They focus on research and development to advance solar technology and generate energy from any surface exposed to sunlight. To learn more about Mitrex, please visit their website at www.mitrex.com.

About geoLagon

geoLagon is an innovative tourism project development company that is leading the way in sustainable vacationing. With hundreds of rental chalets surrounding the lagoon, its project geoLAGOON generates a significant amount of energy thanks to their use of photovoltaic and thermal cladding. geoLAGOON's ultimate goal is to become an international example of a self-sufficient carbon-neutral model, producing more energy than they consume. The company aims to encourage the use of renewable energy in the tourism industry and provide a clean model for a sector that desperately needs it.

