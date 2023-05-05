TTG Imaging Solutions Acquires Digirad Health from Star Equity Holdings

Enhances TTG's continued commitment to offer a full spectrum of high-quality and cost-effective service solutions in the cardiology and radiation oncology markets

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (TTG) announced today the acquisition of Digirad Health, Inc., headquartered in Suwanee, GA. The acquisition closed on May 4, 2023.

TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC (PRNewsfoto/TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Digirad Health, Inc. operates a diagnostic imaging turnkey business and serves as an OEM and service provider for a well-respected portfolio of fixed and mobile solid-state nuclear medicine cameras. Digirad has provided unique solutions to hospitals and outpatient providers for more than two decades.

The Digirad acquisition continues the expansion of TTG's footprint across the country, notably on the West Coast, and adds to the breadth and experience that enable TTG to deliver a differentiated solution to a wide variety of healthcare providers. Digirad expands the headcount of TTG's nationwide field service team to more than 80 individuals.

Matt Mastarone, President, and CEO of TTG, said, "The acquisition of Digirad is transformational and complementary to our business, creating a leading imaging service platform serving multiple modalities. These business lines cement TTG as the premier full-service provider to the cardiology market and expand TTG's reach into hospitals and healthcare systems. Integrating the vast customer network and infrastructure of an OEM camera manufacturer and service provider with TTG's expansive service offering creates a unique business in the market. We welcome all members of the Digirad team into the TTG family, and I thank everyone at Digirad and Star Equity Holdings for their support throughout this transaction."

Rick Coleman, CEO of Star Equity Holdings added, "The merger with TTG creates tremendous opportunity for the employees of Digirad. We have known for a long time that expansion into other modalities was the next evolution for Digirad. We are excited to partner with TTG as we expand our combined capabilities."

The TTG end-to-end solution consists of:

TTG Imaging Solutions – Sales of new and refurbished equipment and parts, clinical applications support, and nationwide services that help customers extend the useful life of their valuable medical imaging and treatment equipment

Cardiac Imaging Solutions – Turnkey nuclear, echo, and vascular testing programs that allow physician practices and health systems to offer imaging services to patients with the flexibility and efficiency of an outsourced model

TTG Isotopes – Radiopharmaceuticals, including cardiac imaging agents, custom compounded iodine therapy, and a complete line of products used in general imaging

About TTG Imaging Solutions

TTG is a leading provider of end-to-end solutions in imaging and other medical services across multiple specialties and modalities. Through a nationwide network of field service engineers, TTG offers equipment, maintenance and repair services, clinical staffing, and radiopharmaceutical products. TTG operates three equipment repair centers and three radiopharmacies that serve over 1,700 customers across 46 states. TTG has more than 500 employees who are dedicated to providing a differentiated level of service to customers. TTG is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 certified in sales, repair, refurbishment, installation, parts, and servicing of medical imaging devices. For more information, visit www.ttgimagingsolutions.com

Digirad, a TTG Imaging Solutions Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TTG Imaging Solutions, LLC