Air Canada to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada announced today its participation at upcoming investor conferences.

Air Canada Logo (CNW Group/Air Canada) (PRNewswire)

Amos Kazzaz, EVP & CFO, and John Di Bert (Incoming EVP & CFO) will participate at:

RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET

BofA Securities 30th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference

Boston, MA

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:20 AM ET

Chris Isford, VP Finance and Controller will participate at:

Wolfe Research Global Transportation and Industrials Conference

New York, NY

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

NBF 13th Annual Quebec Conference

Toronto, ON

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 9:30 AM ET

Webcast information will be available at http://investors.aircanada.com

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

Internet: https://investors.aircanada.com/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Air Canada