Magicshine Launches Revolutionary SEEMEE DV Taillight: Maximizing Safety with Video Functionality

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magicshine, a global leader in the outdoor lighting industry, has just announced the launch of their first camera enabled taillight, the SEEMEE DV taillight. Equipped with a built-in camera, this innovative taillight is designed to improve rider safety by automatically capturing videos of critical moments from any commuting or road cycling rides.

With the rise of distracted driving, cyclists have become increasingly vulnerable to accidents on the road. In response to this alarming increase in accidents, Magicshine has launched the SEEMEE DV taillight that can capture important footage in the event of an accident. This footage can provide valuable evidence for insurance claims and legal proceedings, making it a must-have for any cyclist concerned about their safety on the road.

The 146-degree wide-angle lens allows the camera to capture everything that's happening behind riders in 1080p, ensuring awareness of one's surroundings. To simplify the experience for users, smart video looping ensures riders never run out of space on the included 128GB SD card. Seamless connectivity with the Magicshine app makes accessing videos simple. By providing cyclists with an innovative safety solution, Magicshine is leading the way in promoting safe cycling practices.

The SEEMEE DV taillight boasts a range of features that make it an essential piece of kit for any cyclist. Its lightweight (100g), yet durable design can be attributed to its IPX6 waterproof aluminum housing. Despite its small size, the SEEMEE DV features a 3400MAH battery with a max runtime of 110 hours to keep riders going as long as their journeys take them. Warning lights on the left, front, and right provide riders with maximum visibility to others on the road.

"We are confident that the SEEMEE DV taillight will be a game-changer in the cycling industry," added by Braent Hung from Magicshine. "We believe that the combination of safety and video functionality is a winning combination that will appeal to a wide range of cyclists, from casual riders to professionals."

The SEEMEE DV taillight is available now from Magicshine's website and selected retailers worldwide. Don't miss out on this innovative product that is set to revolutionize the way we ride safely.

About Magicshine

Founded in 1999, Magicshine is a global provider of high-performance lights for nighttime outdoor activities to keep people safe in darkness. Magicshine keeps bringing innovation to the industry and encourages every outdoor sports enthusiast to discover more possibilities.

Magicshine. See more. Do better.

https://magicshine.com/

Media and Marketing: marketing@magicshine.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magicshine