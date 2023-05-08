Winston & Strawn's Washington, D.C., Office Adds Trio of Government Contracts Partners

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP today announced that Lawrence Block, Elizabeth Leavy, and Lawrence Sher have joined the firm as partners specializing in government contracts matters within the firm's Litigation Department and the White Collar, Regulatory Defense & Investigations Practice.

All three partners will work out of the firm's Washington, D.C., office and will add a broad array of government contracts experience to the firm, including handling regulatory, litigation, and transactional matters. Their collective backgrounds will also expand the firm's capabilities in the health care and life sciences sectors.

Lawrence Block brings significant experience in government contract consultation and litigation. Larry has been responsible for successfully challenging some of the largest government contract awards in the country through bid protests on behalf of disappointed offerors and by protecting the interests of successful offerors in similar procurements. He maintains a nationwide litigation practice representing government contractors in all matters related to state and federal government contracts, including False Claims Act matters, suspension/debarment proceedings, procurement fraud, small business issues, claims, and prime/subcontractor disputes.

Larry also consults with contractors regarding government contracts and grant requirements daily, and conducts internal investigations related to whistleblower complaints, organizational conflicts of interest (OCI), and mandatory disclosure issues. He is particularly knowledgeable about emerging technology and regularly addresses issues related to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) grants. Larry is also heavily involved with corporate transactions involving government contractors, and he assists buyers and sellers throughout the M&A process, including government contracts due diligence, novations, and post-sale compliance.

Elizabeth Leavy is an experienced government contracts litigator representing corporations in disputes and government investigations related to the award, administration, and termination of federal and state government contracts. Liz represents government contractors in bid protests and claims before the GAO, the Court of Federal Claims, the Boards of Contract Appeals, and state agencies. She also represents contractors that are the targets of government investigations and whistleblower lawsuits alleging violations of the False Claims Act, the Defense Contractor Whistleblower Reprisal Act, and other Office of the Inspector General investigations. Liz provides advice and counsel to private equity funds and strategic buyers on the acquisition of government contractors or their assets and provides specialized due diligence and post-closing support in M&A transactions. In addition, she counsels companies holding federal contracts and grants with respect to contract negotiation and regulatory compliance.

Lawrence Sher is a creative, highly skilled litigator with more than 25 years of experience. He has tried several civil cases to judgment and frequently argues decisive and dispositive motions before numerous federal and state courts, federal and state agencies, Administrative Law Judges, and arbitration tribunals. His practice focuses on both government contracts and health care-related disputes. Larry's litigation practice encompasses a broad spectrum of matters, including: government contract disputes at the GAO and U.S. Court of Federal Claims; federal and state bid protests; Contract Disputes Act (CDA) claims and appeals; wrongful terminations; Civil False Claims Act (FCA) violations and qui tam investigations; health care-related litigation, administrative hearings, and appeals; lawsuits to compel or prevent actions by federal and state agencies; complex commercial disputes; and federal regulatory compliance.

In a joint statement, the three partners said, "We are honored to join Winston & Strawn and the outstanding team in Washington, D.C., where government contracts and regulatory experience increasingly are in high demand. That is especially true given the recent implementation of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. We look forward to guiding existing and new clients through the unique business and legal challenges that government contractors confront throughout the entire procurement cycle. We believe our focused litigation and regulatory experience will fully complement Winston's highly regarded and successful litigation practice."

"The addition of this distinguished government contracts team provides an immediate and significant expansion of our ability to serve our clients on matters such as disputes, claims, federal and state bid protests, False Claims Act investigations and defense, procurement counseling, and M&A due diligence in this space," said David Rogers, Winston's Washington, D.C., office managing partner. "Their arrival offers Winston's clients additional capabilities beyond government contracts and enables us to expand our representation in health care and life sciences matters—particularly in health care disputes arising out of clients' participation in state or federal programs."

"This trio of talent will boost our client service capabilities not only in the nation's capital but across the firm," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Their experience will help Winston stay one step ahead on critical issues affecting the lifecycle of federal and state government contracts. And their regulatory, transactional, and litigation experience will be a significant benefit to the D.C. office's continued growth."

