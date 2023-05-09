Cognizant and Google Cloud Expand Alliance to Bring AI to Enterprise Clients

Cognizant and Google Cloud expand long-standing strategic alliance to offer innovative industry solutions founded on the tenet of responsible artificial intelligence

Powered by Google Cloud's suite of industry-leading AI products, the alliance will support enterprise customers along their AI journey to create, migrate, and modernize

Cognizant will open new Google Cloud AI Innovation Centers in Bangalore , London , and San Francisco , scaling their industry-leading AI capabilities

New Cognizant Google Cloud AI University to train 25,000 Cognizant professionals plus clients

TEANECK, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH), a leading global professional services company, and Google Cloud, a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing, today announced an expanded partnership to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by businesses around the world. This effort will help clients create, migrate, and modernize their AI journeys, meeting them where they are.

"I'm extremely excited by the recent breakthroughs in generative AI that can help us move toward transforming our clients' businesses while accelerating their productivity and thereby driving significant impact," said Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant. "By expanding our long-standing alliance with Google Cloud to leverage our existing technology capabilities, upskill our talent, and deliver advanced technologies to our clients, Cognizant will play a critical role in supporting the global shift to responsible AI use."

"Generative AI has the potential to create significant business value by streamlining how we work, creating new consumer experiences, helping people better utilize data, and much more," said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Cognizant will accelerate enterprises' application of generative AI with more highly skilled AI experts, new solutions focused on creating business value, and deep experience applying Google Cloud technologies to industries like financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and retail."

In deepening the alliance, Cognizant will invest in expanding its product offerings, providing robust training resources for tech talent development on Google Cloud, and launching innovation hubs in key technology centers worldwide to prompt collaboration and innovation around the responsible use of AI.

Building further on Cognizant's existing Data Modernization and Data Analytics specializations on Google Cloud, Cognizant will build a suite of transformative solutions for all industries, leveraging Google Cloud's generative AI, predictive AI, and analytics capabilities. The first solution suites to be offered will be for the banking, insurance, life sciences, and retail industries.

Cognizant's solution suites will utilize Google Cloud's new suite of generative AI products, including large language models (LLMs) and Gen App Builder. Gen App Builder exploits the full power of Google Cloud generative AI to significantly lower rollout barriers (lead times, skill required, and effort) for high-value enterprise use cases such as Conversational AI and Enterprise Search. Google Cloud also offers direct Application Programming Interface (API) access to the underlying LLMs via generative AI support in Vertex AI. Additional foundation model choices are available in the Vertex AI Model Garden, which offers a variety of first-party, third-party and open-source models, each optimized for a different task and/or domain, providing a broad range of choices tailored for client needs.

"Organizations must navigate a wide spectrum of challenges throughout their AI adoption journeys, and with the advent of generative AI, the journey has gotten even more complex," said Jennifer Hamel, research director, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services, at IDC. "Partnering with trusted providers of professional services and technology solutions will be critical to address these challenges while accelerating AI innovation and deployment at scale."

Cognizant's investments in developing generative AI capabilities include launching the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University, a new program that will train 25,000 Cognizant professionals on Google Cloud AI technologies, which will also be offered to Cognizant clients. The university will offer a variety of courses, including introductory courses on AI fundamentals, advanced courses on Google Cloud's solutions, and specific AI use cases.

Cognizant will also open a series of Google Cloud AI Innovation hubs in Bangalore, London, and San Francisco. These hubs will bring together Cognizant experts, Google Cloud experts, customers, and university students to collaborate on responsible AI projects and solutions.

Cognizant is a premier Global Systems Integrator partner for Google Cloud and a Luminary Sponsor for the 2023 Google Cloud Next conference. In 2021, Cognizant expanded its relationship with Google Cloud by creating a dedicated Google Cloud Business Group (GBG) to help accelerate shared clients' cloud modernization journeys across key vertical markets. Cognizant currently holds several partner specializations and expertise credentials on Google Cloud and has one of the largest global resource pools of Google-certified architects and engineers.

