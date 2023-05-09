Happy Egg and TikTok Sensation Peters Pasta Kick Off Partnership with 4,096-Yolk Pasta, Giveaway for a Year of Eggs

300 pounds of pasta donated to Pittsburgh-area food banks

ROGERS, Ark., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy Egg and viral TikTok pasta chef, Ryan Peters of Peters Pasta, have officially teamed up for a long-term partnership, kicking off the fun with a pasta made of 4,096 egg yolks and a giveaway for a year's supply of Happy Eggs.

Happy Egg and TikTok sensation Peters Pasta are now teaming up to give two lucky winners a year's supply of Happy Eggs.

Peters has cultivated over 4.3 million followers on TikTok with his exciting and visually stunning pasta creations, often featuring Happy Egg's signature amber yolks. In January, he began a challenge on TikTok of doubling the number of yolks he used in his pasta. From one, to two, to four, all the way up to 2,048, Peters hand cracked and separated each egg, spending roughly 48 hours prepping the largest batch.

With his fans egging him on for a 4,096-yolk pasta, Peters connected with the team at Happy Egg who quickly gathered the goods for this massive delivery. From there, Peters and 12 volunteers cracked, separated, and stored all 4,096 yolks.

With the help of both the Pittsburgh Pirates' and Penguins' mascots, Peters poured and stirred the 160+ pound bowl of yolks into a mound of flour. Peters and his volunteers then kneaded the dough into about 65 balls to then be processed for pasta.

Peters estimates that his work yielded 300 pounds of pasta, which he was able to donate to several food banks and organizations in the Pittsburgh area, including Light of Life, Second Harvest, and Outreached Arms. Even the egg whites were donated to a local bakery, and the shells were donated to North Hills Community Outreach, who will use them in their garden for compost.

"As a creator, making videos for the internet is great and fun— but I wanted to make a bigger impact and give back to my community in some way," said Peters. "I didn't want to do something inauthentic, so being able to give back through my pasta and feed people who didn't know where their next meal was coming from is so rewarding. It's a small choice that makes a big difference."

Happy Egg is thrilled to partner with Peters to not only teach shoppers what high-quality and humanely-raised eggs should look like, but to support his dedication to giving back to his community.

"We are intentional with our choices as a company, especially when it comes to partners and who we choose to support," said Whitney Fortin, VP of Marketing at Happy Egg. "Working with Ryan Peters was a no-brainer for us. He is first a fan and passionate about our eggs and what we stand for, and he embodies so much of who we are as a brand. Through his social media platform, events like this and his philanthropic commitment, he brings joy to millions of people through food and his passion for fresh ingredients like Happy Eggs, with their delicious orange yolks. We are proud to support his work and show America what quality eggs should look and taste like."

Peters credits eggs as arguably the most important ingredient of his pasta creations. "At its core, pasta is really simple; it's either flour and water or flour and eggs," said Peters. "When it's that simple, you have to find the highest quality ingredients. If you don't, there's nothing to hide behind. Happy Egg's yolks are not only visually beautiful—they taste fantastic, which makes for a harmonious end product."

Peters and Happy Egg are now giving two lucky yolks a year's supply of Happy Eggs; one via Instagram, and one via TikTok. The giveaway begins Thursday, May 11th, 2023 and will close on Thursday, May 18th, 2023 at 11:59PM CST. Winners will be selected at random. To enter and for full giveaway rules and information, find Happy Egg on Instagram or TikTok (@happyeggcousa) and Ryan Peters on Instagram (@ryanpetersPGH) or TikTok (@peterspasta).

