KICKSTART YOUR MORNING ROUTINE WITH NEW RXBAR® A.M. PEANUT BUTTER DARK CHOCOLATE

Introducing an all-new combo of delicious ingredients to fuel you from the moment you wake up. Plus, new varieties of RXBAR® Minis give your body a midday pick-me-up.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We get it. Busy mornings can get in the way of your plans. At RXBAR®, we're here to provide convenient solutions to help everyone start the day with real, delicious ingredients and No B.S. Period. That's why the brand is continuing to expand its A.M. bars lineup with an all-new Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate flavor that adds some wholesome decadence to your morning routine.

This new flavor boasts a soft & crispy texture, balanced with rich dark chocolate and salty-sweet peanut butter for maximum enjoyment– all packed with 10g of protein. Let's break it down.

Each serving of the Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate flavor contains:

3 tbsp. Oats

14 Peanuts

2 Egg Whites

2 tbsp. Honey

No B.S.

First introduced last year, the RXBAR A.M. lineup uses soft rolled oats, crispy brown rice, and creamy nut butters for texture, egg whites for protein, and coconut sugar and wildflower honey for a bit of sweetness. The RXBAR A.M. Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate bar will begin hitting retailer shelves in June and is available now on RXBAR.com, joining the existing A.M. bar flavors – Honey Cinnamon Peanut Butter, Chocolate and Blueberry.

"Whether you enjoy them with an early cup of coffee or as a mid-morning snack, our A.M. bars were created to help kickstart your day with real ingredients you can feel good about in satisfying, delicious flavors. Our new Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate flavor is no different," said Eileen Flaherty, Sr. Brand Manager, RXBAR. "This rich peanut butter & dark chocolate flavor was made to be a crave-worthy addition to your daily routine. Plus, the on-the-go packaging and convenient whole food protein means fueling for your day never has to take a backseat when mornings get chaotic."

RXBAR Minis

But wait, there's more. The RXBAR Minis lineup is also expanding with a new variety pack including two fan-favorite flavors: Strawberry and Blueberry. These bite-sized bars deliver real fruit flavors with wholesome, simple ingredients and 6g of protein.

"We talked to our fans to determine the next best flavor combination to release as Minis and the results were clear – fruit flavors are in," said Eileen Flaherty, Sr. Brand Manager, RXBAR. "In convenient bite-sized portions, the RXBAR Strawberry and Blueberry Minis make a great snack to tide you over or fuel you through your next workout."

Get Yours Today

Find RXBAR A.M. Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate protein bars at RXBAR.com or at retailers nationwide starting in June for a suggested retail price of $2.79 per bar or $10.99 per 5ct multi-pack.

Find RXBAR Minis Strawberry and Blueberry at RXBAR.com or in retailers nationwide starting in June for a suggested retail price of $10.99 for an 8-count box.

To keep up with what's coming next from RXBAR, follow along on social @RXBAR .

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles.

