Ramp Named to 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 List For Delivering Unprecedented Time and Money Savings for Businesses

Finance automation platform debuts on the prestigious annual list following 4x year-over-year revenue growth in 2022

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramp, the finance automation platform helping over 15,000 businesses save time and money, today announced its debut on the 2023 CNBC Disruptor 50 list . The annual ranking honors the top 50 private companies whose innovations are revolutionizing their industries and changing the way we live and work, and is a testament to Ramp's counterintuitive strategy to help U.S.-based businesses spend less, not more.

Ramp (PRNewswire)

Ramp currently manages over $1 billion per month in spend for 15K+ complex, scaled modern businesses, and achieved 4x year-over-year revenue growth in 2022. Ramp's success is based on its innovative software advances and new financial products that drive real customer savings. From beloved brands like Eventbrite and Barry's Bootcamp to industry innovators like Waymo and Anduril, leaders across industries can see the value and are picking Ramp.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized as a disruptive force in finance for delivering tangible value for our customers," said Eric Glyman, Founder and CEO, Ramp. "As interest rates rise and the cost of capital gets more expensive, the top priority for any business – from startup founders to enterprise CFOs – is to get more out of every dollar. This is precisely what Ramp is designed to do, and with over $405 million saved and 5.8 million hours of low value work automated, we're just getting started."

All submissions are subjected to a qualitative and quantitative judging process that evaluates core business models, scalability, customer growth among other key metrics.

About Ramp

Ramp ( https://www.ramp.com ) is the first and only finance automation platform– from corporate cards and expense management software, to bill payments and accounting integrations– designed to save businesses time and money with every click. Businesses are spending an average of 3.5% less and closing their books 8x faster by switching to Ramp. Founded in 2019, Ramp powers the fastest-growing corporate card in America and enables tens of billions of dollars of purchases each year. If you're interested in helping teams run smarter and faster, please visit www.ramp.com/careers .

