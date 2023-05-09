VirnetX Partners with Samsung

Securing Digital Display Products

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VirnetX Holding Corporation (NYSE: VHC) today announced that it has signed an agreement with Samsung to resell Samsung's digital display products, including the Samsung Interactive Pro, to create secure conferencing and collaboration spaces for the hybrid workforce in offices, co-working spaces and classrooms using VirnetX One™ family of products including War Room™ and VirnetX Matrix™.

Combining Samsung's digital display products with the VirnetX One™ family of products provides secure collaboration, file sharing, presentations, and applications regardless of location and can be easily deployed alongside existing networking infrastructures with no interruption.

"Our customers and future initiatives will greatly benefit from Samsung's digital display products secured by our technology, and we feel this relationship could provide a significant revenue stream to VirnetX," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX CEO and President. "Samsung is a recognized global leader in digital display technology that we will secure to provide safe hybrid work and learning environments."

"Samsung's digital display products lead the market in innovation and performance," said Chris Mertens, Vice President of Samsung U.S. Sales. "We are excited to work with VirnetX and look forward to interfacing their security technology with our digital display products especially our multi-faceted Samsung Interactive Pro."

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology company with industry-leading, patented technology for Zero Trust Network Access ("ZTNA") based secure network communications. VirnetX's software and technology solutions, including its Secure Domain Name Registry and Technology, VirnetX One™, VirnetX War Room™, VirnetX Matrix™, and Gabriel Connection Technology™, are designed to be device and location independent, and enable a secure real-time communication environment for all types of enterprise applications, services, and critical infrastructures. The Company's patent portfolio includes over 200 U.S. and foreign granted patents, validations, and pending applications. For more information, please visit www.virnetx.com

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release should be read in conjunction with our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K"), filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023. Statements herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act").

These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and beliefs concerning future events and conditions and may discuss, among other things, expectations regarding our ability to resell Samsung digital display products integrated with VirnetX security features, partner successfully with Samsung, the ability and benefit of using VirnetX products to secure Samsung products, generate significant revenue stream to VirnetX, and our ability to provide safe hybrid work and learning environments. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward- looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result in," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside our control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements and from our historical results and experience. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Form 10-K. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results and that the risks described herein should not be considered a complete list. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made.

EXCEPT AS REQUIRED BY LAW, WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT AS A RESULT OF NEW INFORMATION, FUTURE EVENTS OR OTHERWISE.

