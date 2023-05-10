Arelion Launches New Route Supporting U.S. East Coast Landing Stations

Global carrier enhances its network's end-to-end trans-Atlantic capability, providing backhaul in Virginia Beach to Europe and Latin America

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arelion today announced that it has deployed a new fully diverse, high-capacity route from Reston, VA down the U.S. East Coast, connecting directly to the Telxius cable landing station in Virginia Beach, then continuing to Arelion's new Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Raleigh, NC before connecting into Charlotte, NC and continuing south into Jacksonville, FL and Miami, FL.

With the addition of this unique route, Arelion's network now provides the Research Triangle's booming technology and data center markets with scalable capacity and end-to-end trans-Atlantic solutions for multi-terabit scale traffic flowing into North America and Europe.

As an early adopter in deploying open optical networking solutions, Arelion's new route leverages open optical line systems to support multi-vendor transponders and the latest coherent pluggable components, enabling cost-effective, scalable Wavelength services, including 10G, 100G and 400G, for its customers in thriving data center and technology markets on the U.S. East Coast. In addition, the unique route supports and sustains the growth of Arelion's No.1 ranked Internet backbone, AS1299.

The Research Triangle has become a center for tech investment, constituting the second-fastest growing tech hub in the U.S., with over $4 billion in biotech investment in 2021 and its life sciences industry generating 2.4 billion in revenue. As part of this tech hub, Raleigh is a booming technology and hyperscale data center market, with Raleigh's tech workforce growing by over six percent to 105,000 professionals from 2019-2021. Arelion's new Raleigh PoP at the Flexential data center provides diverse, direct connectivity to major subsea hubs, serving the capacity and capability needs of biotech, healthcare and technology markets in the region.

The new unique route leverages the diversity and capacity of Arelion's existing metro reach in Ashburn, VA and Reston, enabling terrestrial backhaul options north with diversity from Ashburn and south with diversity from Northern Virginia. As part of this network expansion, Arelion now offers five diverse optical systems serving Charlotte, providing customers with additional flexibility and high-capacity routing options.

Arelion's new deployment also provides additional capacity and capability to support the terrestrial transport of multi-terabit subsea traffic from new subsea cables to Latin America and the Caribbean terminating in Jacksonville and South Florida.

"This network expansion on the East Coast of the U.S. is in response to our customers' growing requirements for diverse, high-capacity connectivity and end-to-end trans-Atlantic solutions," said Art Kazmierczak, Director of Strategic Sales and Network Development, Arelion. "Arelion's new unique route continues our long-term commitment to invest in our North American network and provide resilient connectivity solutions that facilitate the growth of critical digital industries in rapidly evolving markets."

The route will be live in Q3. Further insights on Arelion's new unique, fully diverse East Coast route:

With its new fully diverse, high-capacity East Coast route, Arelion provides enhanced access to its No.1 ranked Internet backbone, AS1299, as well as the global carrier's portfolio of leading IP and optical technology services, including high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services for service providers, content providers and enterprises.

