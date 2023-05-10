Geminos: The Newest Addition to Mobile Pixels Inc's Lineup of Desktop Monitor Innovations!

IRWINDALE, Calif. , May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone struggling to multitask when working from home, Burlington tech company Mobile Pixels Inc. has unveiled the perfect solution. It recently launched a new series of dual monitors that are specially crafted to make work-from-home hassle-free.

Mobile Pixels Dual 24-inch 1080p FHD stacked monitor (PRNewswire)

The latest in Mobile Pixel's innovations, the Geminos Series consists of two foldable and adjustable dual-screen desktop monitors vertically stacked to provide better ergonomic support and increased productivity.

The Geminos Series was brought to life following another wildly successful Mobile Pixels Kickstarter campaign that saw over 3,000 backers pledge as much as $2,161,609.

With its official launch, Geminos now promises to revolutionize the lives of all working professionals, gamers, traders, streamers, entrepreneurs, coders, and students.

How Does it Work?

The Geminos is made up of two 24-inch displays that are stacked vertically.

The top monitor slides up and down, while the bottom monitor pivots in and out to create an angled surface. This system allows anyone who spends long hours in front of the screen the ability to fix their posture while working.

The two Geminos monitors come with a 1080p built-in webcam ideal for video-conferencing, speakers, a USB docking station, and the ability to connect to any traditional PC or gaming device. There is virtually no gap between the two monitors.

The Geminos is compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux. They also work on all laptops, PCs, or gaming devices like XBoxes and PlayStations.

The monitors must be charged, but it takes merely a couple of hours to charge a Geminos monitor, thanks to its 100W USB-C pass-through charging capabilities.

Despite how complicated and futuristic they look, Geminos monitors are exceptionally easy to use. All a user needs to do is first fold open the dual screens to reveal the two 24-inch monitors- and plug the Geminos into a computer or gaming device. The user can then adjust the screens until it suits their posture.

One thing to note is that when the Geminos is first connected to a computer, it will register as two displays. But it can then be set to span documents across both displays as one or be used separately, offering even more flexibility.

Benefits of a Vertically Stacked Monitor

The Geminos Series was designed to deal with some of the flaws of other side-by-side monitors, with ergonomic comfort in mind.

The screens create an angled surface ideal for working while sitting or standing. Additionally, when the monitors are stacked vertically, instead of using two side-by-side monitors, they require less space and fit neatly on any workstation.

For those working behind screens all day, Geminos monitors provide much-needed comfort to the eyes, neck, and wrist.

The vertical monitors work much like a book or magazine in that they help minimize the range of movement of a user's eye and neck. Since users don't have to constantly shift their vision from left to right when reading a document, or editing a video, for example, they can be more productive with less strain.

It also reduces the amount that a user would have to scroll — when navigating a lengthy document, for example — reducing the strain on the wrist.

Meanwhile, unlike horizontal monitors, stacked screens offer better views of documents in portrait mode. This allows users to edit code or view photos and videos in portrait mode without sacrificing any screen real estate.

Ultimately, the product was designed to be highly convenient for anyone needing extra screen space. The founders firmly believe that with the rise in remote hybrid work models, "it won't be long before these vertical monitors take over our regular monitor setups."

The Founder's Story

Geminos was launched following a series of successful Mobile Pixels Kickstarter campaigns. The idea for the technology first came to Mobile Pixels' CEO, Jack Yao, soon after he quit his job at Amazon. When working from home, Yao felt "strangely nostalgic" about the monitor he used at his previous job.

The MIT graduate soon found that he was constantly frustrated by the lack of a second monitor that could help him work more efficiently. So he decided to build an additional monitor out of a broken laptop.

"We combined the best technology in the market to create a lightweight, portable monitor that increases your productivity and makes working efficient," he says.

It was this little innovation that led to Mobile Pixel's success and the launch of the Geminos Series. Once anyone who works from home uses the product, the founders assure, "You won't have your work life any other way."

