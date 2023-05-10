SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH DONATE LIFE AMERICA

Company Contributes $750,000 To Encourage Life-Saving Organ, Eye and Tissue Donation

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, is once again partnering with Donate Life America (DLA) to save lives through organ, eye and tissue donation. The company is the first Donate Life Platinum Partner and will contribute a $250,000 donation at the start of National Donate Life Month, which begins April 1.

Dignity Memorial has donated $750,000 to Donate Life America. (PRNewswire)

This is the third consecutive year that SCI has contributed $250,000 to DLA, for a total to date of $750,000. Funds will be used for programs and initiatives designed to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation and to improve the process of registering as a donor.

In addition to DLA, for the past 15 years, Dignity Memorial has been a sponsor of the Donate Life Rose Parade® Float. The company has honored the lives of 64 remarkable organ, eye and tissue donors through "floragraphs," portraits made of floral and natural materials, which are placed on the Donate Life float entry produced by the OneLegacy Foundation in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade. For families who participate in this program, it is an indescribable experience, which often provides hope, healing and comfort in their grief journey.

"It's our mission to celebrate the significance of life and to honor the lives of organ, eye and tissue donors and the gifts they have given," said Jay Waring, SCI Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are honored to again partner with Donate Life America's vision to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives through transplantation."

"National Donate Life Month is the annual observance intended to rally our communities and partners to raise awareness about donation and to encourage others to register as organ, eye and tissue donors . We also take this time to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation," said DLA President and CEO, David Fleming. "Dignity Memorial's work this April leading efforts to celebrate National Donate Life Month in their communities across the country is another powerful way they honor the gift of life that donation makes possible and we are grateful for their continued partnership and support."

To register to become an organ, eye and tissue donor visit RegisterMe.org/Dignity .

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance, serving more than 600,000 families each year. Our diversified portfolio of brands provides families and individuals a full range of choices to meet their needs, from simple cremations to full life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand is the name families turn to for professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail that is second to none. At December 31, 2022, we owned and operated 1,474 funeral service locations and 490 cemeteries (of which 303 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

About Donate Life America

Donate Life America (DLA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization leading its national partners and Donate Life State Teams to increase the number of donated organs, eyes and tissues available to save and heal lives. DLA manages and promotes Donate Life℠, the national brand for the cause of donation; motivates the public to register as organ, eye and tissue donors; provides education about living donation; manages the National Donate Life Registry at RegisterMe.org ; and develops and executes effective multi-media campaigns to promote donation. For more information, visit DonateLife.net .

