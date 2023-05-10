UCA Calls for National Action Against Discriminatory Florida Law

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Florida Governor DeSantis signed into law Senate Bill 264, legislation that, among other things, prohibits Chinese nationals from acquiring real property in the state based solely on race, ethnicity and country of origin, ostensibly in the name of national security.

The United Chinese Americans (UCA), a national coalition representing Americans of Chinese descent, believes the new law to be in violation of the equal protection guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and of the Federal Fair Housing Act. UCA deems this law also dangerous because it would legitimize and normalize discriminatory practice and racist behaviors towards Asian Americans.

With the passage of this blatant act of official discrimination against Chinese and other Asian nationals, Florida, at the urging of its governor, follows in the repugnant and discredited tradition of the Chinese Exclusion Act, enacted nearly 150 years ago to bar the entry of Chinese laborers into the U.S., the California Alien Land Law, passed more than a century ago to prohibit Asians from owning land in the state, and the Presidential Executive Order 9066, issued during World War II to incarcerate Japanese Americans and others. This is indeed a dark day in American history.

"No less than other Americans, Chinese Americans have always played an important role in defending our national interests and security. No one should ever address national security concerns by means of discrimination or by violating our own constitution. This odious measure not only does nothing to enhance national security," said Haipei Shue, president of UCA, "but also brings us back to the McCarthy era, when politicians fearmongered and maliciously stepped on the rights of innocent Americans. This DeSantis' bill, in essence, is the race to show 'Who is tougher on China' among certain politicians for their own political gains."

UCA will work with Chinese American Legal Defense Alliance (CALDA), Florida Asian American Justice Alliance (FAAJA) and others to challenge this misguided Florida law and see to it that it is struck down by the Federal court or repealed by the people of Florida. We call on Americans in all walks of life, corporations, civic organizations and faith-based groups, to join us in condemning this act of blatant discrimination. UCA is calling for any concerned citizen or organization to contact us ( info@UCAUSA.org ) to work in solidarity to defeat this discriminatory law.

