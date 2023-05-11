Asimov to Present Data on AI-Designed Tissue Specific Promoters at Upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Asimov to Present Data on AI-Designed Tissue Specific Promoters at Upcoming Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

Best-in-class promoters exhibit better expression control than industry standards

BOSTON, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asimov, a synthetic biology company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to genetic design, announced today that it will deliver an oral presentation at the 26th annual meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held as an in-person meeting on May 16–20, 2023 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Asimov ASGCT presentation (PRNewswire)

Computationally-designed promoters enable more precise control of gene therapy expression

Asimov's presentation, summarized below, debuts the company's new technology for gene therapy, which is capable of computationally designing tunable, high performance tissue-specific promoters.

Oral presentation details

Title: Machine-Guided Design of Tissue-Specific Promoters

Presenter: D. Benjamin Gordon, Ph.D., Senior Director of Research, Asimov

Session: AAV Vector Genome Biology and Engineering I

Time: 3:45pm PST on Thursday, May 18, 2023

Abstract Number: 172

Presentation summary

Asimov has developed a computational method that integrates multi-omics analysis and machine learning to design tissue-specific promoters for targeted expression of adeno-associated viral (AAV) gene therapies. This aims to reduce undesired off-target effects and tissue toxicity associated with ubiquitous promoters while providing gene therapy innovators with tunable expression control. In a mouse study, the designed promoters demonstrated greater dynamic range between on-target and off-target tissues compared to the industry-standard promoters. This demonstration highlights the potential of computational methods to enable precise expression of gene therapies, and is one of several computer-aided design technologies Asimov has developed for advanced therapeutic modalities.

About Asimov

Headquartered in Boston, Asimov's mission is to advance humanity's ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform – from cells to software – to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell/gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations. Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit www.asimov.com.

Contact

Asimov, Inc.

Alec Nielsen

Co-founder & CEO

press@asimov.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Asimov