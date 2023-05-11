HTEC Group Joins SAS IoT Partner Ecosystem

Partnership to offer strategic analytics advisory services in healthcare, life sciences, logistics and more

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HTEC Group is joining the SAS® IoT Partner Ecosystem to create value for customers. SAS and HTEC Group will work together to deliver continuous innovation for companies across industries, including healthcare, life sciences, logistics and more.

HTEC SAS. (PRNewswire)

The partnership is between SAS, the leader in analytics, and HTEC Group, a global product-development and engineering-services firm. The companies will develop joint offerings that help global enterprise companies apply cutting-edge data-driven, IoT, edge and cloud-enabled solutions to pressing business challenges.

"In today's challenging economy, we continue to see the rapid adoption of AI and streaming analytics," said Jason Mann, VP of IoT at SAS. "Resilient companies need to quickly turn raw data into information for better decision-making. The combination of engineering excellence from HTEC Group and AI and IoT analytics expertise from SAS will deliver competitive advantage."

This partnership offers co-advisory services that will guide organizations through their digital transformation, support them through disruption, and help them win in the digital world.

SAS delivers expertise in IoT analytics, and decades of experience in providing innovative technologies. HTEC Group offers best-in-class software engineering and product development. Together, the companies will inspire customers around the globe to transform data into intelligence and build powerful solutions that create long-lasting value.

HTEC Group's extensive experience in developing cutting-edge IoT-powered solutions and deep understanding of the healthcare and life sciences industries can bring enormous value to this partnership. In addition, HTEC Group's deep domain expertise in transforming logistics through new digital solutions will be supercharged by SAS analytics to further help companies in logistics and supply chain.

"We are delighted to enter into a partnership with SAS to address client challenges from a business and technology perspective," said Darko Todorovic, VP of Engineering and Delivery at HTEC Group. "The importance of teaming up with a leader in analytics space coupled with HTEC's deep technology expertise in building the world's best digital products, is that together we will deliver on industry leading next generation solutions and platforms to our shared clients globally."

About HTEC Group

HTEC Group is a global, digital, product development and engineering services firm powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations – from disruptive start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2008 in Belgrade, Serbia, the company is now headquartered in San Francisco, with more than 2,000 experts spread across the traditional engineering hotspots of Central and Southeast Europe and consulting, innovation, and product design offices in Silicon Valley, New York, and London. With the highest level of expertise and extensive experience in a multitude of business domains – including Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Smart Mobility, Logistics, FinTech, Green Energy, Media, and Deep Technology – HTEC is both an ideal technology partner for its clients and the ultimate growth platform for its employees.

About SAS

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

