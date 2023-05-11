ZeOmega Named a Top Performer in KLAS "Payer Care Management 2023" Report

Company's Clients Report the Highest Satisfaction, Extol Jiva Population Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform's Functionality Across Use Cases

PLANO, Texas, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeOmega, the industry's leading population health management organization, named 2023 and 2022 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions, announced today that its clients reported the highest satisfaction in the recently published "Payer Care Management 2023 Report" by KLAS Research. The company earned top ratings for "Retention and Purchase Considerations" and "Product Ratings & Emerging Use-Case Adoption," with 100% of clients stating they would buy its Jiva Population Health Enterprise Management Platform again and see it as part of their long-term plans. Furthermore, ZeOmega's ratings in all six customer experience pillars (culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value) are well above market average.

Zeomega logo (PRNewsfoto/ZeOmega) (PRNewswire)

KLAS Research develops its "Payer Care Management" report based on valid, unbiased insights gathered from numerous healthcare organizations regarding their information technology. The 2023 report measured quantitative and qualitative data to deliver client satisfaction insights and performance metrics to help healthcare payers make informed technology decisions. Feedback was collected from a variety of different vendors' customers, and ZeOmega had both the highest number of individual respondents and responses from unique organizations.

ZeOmega's clients "feel the functionality for emerging areas helps them better meet regulatory requirements, process complex data, improve efficiency, and improve communication." The report also states, "all interviewed customers report satisfaction, and there have been many considerations from potential customers over the years. Many use the system not only for utilization management and care coordination but also for pharmacy management and provider engagement. Some customers appreciate the vendor's broad healthcare knowledge and ability to keep up with regulatory requirements. The vendor is seen as a partner with great payer relationships who helps to solve issues."

"This report portrays ZeOmega as a stand-out in functionality, which has traditionally been a pain point in payer care management that our tools help mitigate," said ZeOmega CEO Sam Rangaswamy. "The fact that all our KLAS respondents reported satisfaction underscores our team's dedication to client loyalty and keen ability to meet evolving industry demands. These new KLAS ratings, in addition to our 2023 and 2022 Best in KLAS distinctions, once again represent ZeOmega's sustained high performance in care management and a promising future for further growth."

This is the latest of numerous KLAS recognitions ZeOmega has earned in recent years. In addition to being named the #1 Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions for the past two years, the company was featured in the CMS Payer Interoperability 2022 Vendor Guide and was deemed "leading" in the Payer Care Management 2021 Performance Report.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. Follow KLAS on Twitter. Learn more at: klasresearch.com.

About ZeOmega

ZeOmega empowers health plans and other risk-bearing organizations with the industry's leading technology for simplifying population health management. Clients using ZeOmega's Jiva Healthcare Enterprise Management Platform experience superior workflow and proven results due to exceptional integration capabilities, unmatched clinical content, and a powerful rules engine. With deep domain expertise and a comprehensive understanding of population health challenges, ZeOmega serves as a true partner for clients with personalized deployment and delivery models. By consistently exceeding customer expectations and project benchmarks, ZeOmega has earned a reputation for being proactive, reliable, and dedicated to improving the health of its clients' members. ZeOmega was named Best in KLAS for Payer Care Management Solutions in 2023 and 2022. Founded in 2001, ZeOmega is privately held and headquartered in Plano, Texas. Visit the ZeOmega website at www.zeomega.com.

ZeOmega and Jiva are registered trademarks or trademarks of ZeOmega, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other marks or brands may be claimed as the property of others.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeOmega