Elizabeth Smart, John Walsh Among Speakers at Malouf Foundation Summit to Combat Sexual Exploitation

SALT LAKE CITY, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, 2023, the Malouf Foundation™, a Utah-based nonprofit, held their annual education summit at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City. The event uses the Foundation's three pillars—education, healing and advocacy—to guide conversation and awareness on sexual violence and exploitation. To watch this year's full event, visit malouffoundation.org/summit2023.

Kidnapping survivor and advocate Elizabeth Smart delivers her address at the third-annual Malouf Foundation™ Summit on April 28 at the Utah State Capitol. Smart joined other survivors and community leaders working to make a difference in the fight against sexual violence and exploitation. (PRNewswire)

We can become informed. We bring these conversations to our homes. And we can truly make a difference. – Elizabeth Smart

Keynote speakers at the third-annual summit included Elizabeth Smart, founder of the Elizabeth Smart Foundation and senior advisor to the Malouf Foundation™; John Walsh, co-founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and creator and host of America's Most Wanted; Sayeh Rivazfar, survivor leader and New York State police investigator; Sara Kruzan, survivor leader, advocate and human rights defender; and Kacie Malouf, co-founder and board chair of the Malouf Foundation™.

"We're sometimes asked about the goal of this event," Malouf said in her opening address. "The purpose is to think of ways we can work together to combat sexual exploitation and to create resources that will help survivors." She continued, "We all have unique areas of influence, which means we have the power to lead positive change in our communities."

The event kicked off with a session focused on the importance of education and awareness. Speakers included crime fighter John Walsh; Dr. Susan Madsen, the Karen Haight Huntsman Endowed Professor in the Jon M. Huntsman School of Business at Utah State University; and Sarah Gonzales, director of state and local affairs for Delta Airlines.

"You're doing great work here in Utah, and that's what it takes because you're up against some of the smartest, most evil people in the world," Walsh said. "All those years, I caught over 2,000 perpetrators, including 17 people from the FBI's Ten Most Wanted. But I couldn't have done it without the public's help, and we still need your input to put these bad guys away."

Following the first session, survivor leaders discussed their lived experiences and personalized pathways to healing. Sayeh Rivazfar was a keynote speaker, sharing how she has overcome violence and abuse and now advocates for other victims. Afterwards, summit attendees heard from a panel of male survivors, Aaron Crowley and Rabbi Avremi Zippel.

"I share my message to make an impact," Rivazfar said. "I want others to know that you can survive. You can fight. You are not alone. I am proof against all odds that you can be something greater than the horrible trauma and tragedy in your life." She added, "It's not easy. You have to learn to cope, but that doesn't mean it has to be your life. You can move forward."

The final session revolved around advocacy, with survivor leader and advocate Sara Kruzan as the main speaker. Kruzan recounted parts of her story as a formerly incarcerated community member and highlighted programs she's designed to improve the criminal legal system for other victims. Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson also spoke to Utah's advocacy efforts in this space.

"We have a common goal, and that's protecting children. We can't stamp out evil if we don't call attention to it, and we can't stop abuse if we don't hold abusers responsible," Henderson said in her remarks. "You never want someone to experience something awful. What we can do is take those things and learn from them and work hard to make sure they don't happen to someone else."

To wrap up the event, Elizabeth Smart shared reflections from the day and the advocacy work she's done since her rescue 20 years ago. "When I came home, I felt like the luckiest girl in the world because I was rescued from my nightmare, and I still feel that way today. Everything I do in advocacy is to bring that same happy ending to other children," Smart said. "As a community, we can become informed. We bring these conversations to our homes. And we can truly make a difference."

To watch the summit, and for more information about the Malouf Foundation™, visit malouffoundation.org/summit2023.

If you or a loved one has been affected by sexual violence, call 9-1-1 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or via live chat at rainn.org. If you suspect human trafficking in your community, report a tip to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text "Info" to 233733.

About the Malouf Foundation™

Formalized in 2016 and operating out of Logan, Utah, the Malouf Foundation™ is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to confronting child sexual exploitation, specifically sex trafficking and online abuse. The Foundation fulfills their mission by providing education through OnWatch™, Smart Defense™ and the Raise App; promoting healing through the Juniper Scholarship™, Rooms Restored™ and restorative care services; and advocating for survivors through Heroes Landing™ and the "We Believe You" campaign. In January 2022, the Elizabeth Smart Foundation officially became a part of the Malouf Foundation™ to broaden the impact of both organizations. For more information or to make a donation, visit malouffoundation.org.

Press Contact:

Beth Thompson

beth.thompson@maloufcompanies.com

Work: 800-517-7179

Cell: 540-245-0102

(PRNewsfoto/Malouf Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Malouf Foundation