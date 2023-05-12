Pappas, Jordan join Fresh Farms, Bloom 'N Toss and Black Men United for pre-Mother's Day giveaway of flowers and chocolates on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and media personality "Candid" Candace Jordan will take part in a pre-Mother's Day giveaway on Chicago's North Michigan Avenue Saturday, May 13.

The flowers and chocolate giveaway will take place between noon and 1:30 p.m. at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Pearson Street, the day before Mother's Day.

The chocolate treats are being donated by the Svigos family, the proprietors of Fresh Farms International Markets. Owner Dean and his sons Dean Jr., Niko and Alex plan to help out with the giveaway.

The flowers are courtesy of Bloom 'N Toss, a company founded by Catherine Costello that donates and repurposes flowers to hospitals and nursing homes. She plans on handing out hyacinths, roses, tulips, and two dozen white spruce tree saplings.

"This has become a tradition that I like to call random acts of kindness," Pappas said. "This is just a small way of celebrating mothers this weekend and giving people a reason to smile."

Jordan writes Chicago's longest-running lifestyle blog at candidcandace.com and is an associate publisher at Chicago Star Media. She is a former social columnist for the Chicago Tribune and Today's Chicago Woman magazine.

Also taking part in the giveaway will be members of Black Men United, a national community service organization that focuses on the restoration and rebuilding of Black communities.

