Shell Launches New and Improved V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline at New York City Event

HOUSTON, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equilon Enterprises LLC, dba Shell Oil Products US ("Shell") announced the official launch of its new and improved formulation of their Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline. This performance fuel removes up to 100%* of performance-robbing deposits to rejuvenate your engine's performance.*

Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline features unique deposit-eradicating technology that targets and destroys deposits in the fuel injector, one of the most critical parts of the engine, and protects against future build-up.* Consumers can fuel up like the pros, as the Shell V-Power® race fuel used by Scuderia Ferrari contains many of the same type of compounds as Shell V-Power® road fuels available to customers worldwide.

"When developing a fuel focused on performance, we wanted to concentrate on the fuel injector – the area where performance lives or dies," said Selda Gunsel, PhD, Vice President of Fuels and Lubricants Technology. "Tackling this challenge was an exciting opportunity for us to provide our customers with a fuel that helps their engines achieve the maximum performance and protection benefits."

In celebration of the new performance fuel, Shell hosted a launch event at New York City's Lavan 641, led by opening remarks from Barbara Stoyko, Senior Vice President of Mobility for Shell Americas and Lisa Carr, General Manager of Mobility Marketing. Their presentation included data from a new Shell consumer report exploring consumer perceptions and trends in performance.

"The new Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ is our highest-performing fuel yet," said Stoyko. "We set out on the journey because we know our customers care about driving their vehicles with fuel that helps keep their engines in peak performance."

Attendees had the opportunity to experience a panel discussion moderated by NBC Sunday Night Football broadcaster Melissa Stark with high-performing individuals across various industries in fuel science, racing and sports, including five-time World Series champion and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Jackson, Olympic gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn, and F1 test driver and 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Marc Gené.

The new formulation of V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline is available at all of Shell's nearly 13,000 stations nationwide. For more information, please visit https://www.shell.us/vpower.

*In gasoline direct injection engine fuel injectors with continuous use of Shell V-Power® NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline.

Shell Oil Products US is an affiliate of Shell plc, a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with operations in more than 70 countries. In the U.S., Shell operates in 50 states and employs more than 12,000 people working to help tackle the energy challenges of the future.

