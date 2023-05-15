Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires RHP General Agency, Inc.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its subsidiary, Risk Placement Services, Inc. (RPS), has acquired Houston, Texas-based RHP General Agency, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RHP is a managing general agency specializing in residential property insurance for clients throughout Texas. Greg Vanek and his team will remain in their current location under the direction of Russell Duffey, head of RPS' program administration division.

"RHP is a highly regarded agency that enhances our capabilities in the residential property space and provides strong cross-selling opportunities," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Greg and his associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

