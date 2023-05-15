Electrifying Kia EV6 offers make driving award-winning crossover more affordable.

Kia America doubles down with lease and purchase incentives for EV6

$7,500 1 EV lease bonus available to well-qualified lessees that lease a new EV6 Wind RWD; $4,999 due at lease inception with base monthly payment of just $499 for 36 months





Alternatively, Kia Finance America offers $3,750 2 standard APR bonus cash on the purchase of a new EV6





Both programs set to accelerate demand for 2023's North American Utility of the Year, the EV6, and World Performance Car of the Year, the 576 horsepower EV6 GT

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America is making the award-winning EV6 crossover more affordable. From now to July 5, 2023, Kia America is offering a $7,500 EV lease bonus, applied as a capitalized cost reduction, on a lease of a new 2023 EV6 to well-qualified customers. From now until July 5, 2023, well-qualified lessees approved by Kia Finance can lease a 2023 EV6 Wind RWD for $499 a month for 36 months with $4,999 due at lease inception3. Alternatively, for well-qualified buyers, Kia Finance America is offering up to $3,750 in standard-rate finance bonus cash towards the purchase of a new 2023 Kia EV6.

"The Kia EV6 has been a homerun, and this is an opportunity we think will appeal to many customers anxious to experience the EV lifestyle," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "With multiple available motor and drivetrain layouts and an EPA-estimated all-electric range of more than 300 miles in some variants, the EV6 offers something for everyone, and these special offers make it easier for customers to get behind the wheel of this exciting vehicle."

The EV6 is offered in three variants: Wind, GT-Line and GT4. Wind and GT-Line are available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive,5 while GT is offered only in all-wheel drive. Compatible with ultrafast 800v DC fast chargers, the EV6 can go from a 10 percent to 80 percent state of charge in approximately 18 minutes on a 350-kW charger6. The vehicle is rated at an EPA-estimated 310-miles7 of all-electric range (AER) on the GT-Line (RWD) and Wind (RWD) trims and offers available vehicle-to-load (V2L)8 functionality, and a flat-floor interior that allows for generous passenger room. The EV6 also offers a wide array of advanced driver assistance systems9, adding a remarkable level of connectivity and convenience.

The electrifying Kia EV6 rocked the EV segment when it went on sale last year, launching Kia's ambitious Plan S strategy to become a leader in sustainable mobility. Since its introduction, the Kia EV6 went on to earn praise and accolades, including earning a spot on Car and Driver's 2023 10Best list and winning the 2023 North American Utility of the Year. Most recently, the 576 horsepower 2023 Kia EV6 GT was recognized as World Performance Car of the Year.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 $7,500 EV Lease Bonus applied as capitalized cost reduction and not available for cash. EV Lease Bonus is only available to well qualified lessees that lease a new 2023 EV6. Subject to credit approval by Kia Finance, vehicle availability and dealer participation. Offers may not be combined except where specified. Must take delivery by 07/05/23. Limited inventory available. See Kia retailer for available stock.

2 $3,750 Kia Finance America (KFA) Standard APR Bonus Cash ("Standard BC") available on the purchase of new 2023 Kia EV6 vehicles financed with the KFA standard rate programs. Standard rate financing available subject to credit approval by KFA to well-qualified buyers and not available on balloon financing. No down payment required. Standard BC must be applied as down payment. Standard BC not available on leases and may not be combined with Customer Cash incentives or non-standard rate finance offers offered by KFA. Must take delivery from retail stock of a participating dealer through 7/5/2023.

3 Call 800-333-4KIA for details. Closed-end lease based on new 2023 EV6 Wind RWD (Model #N4352) subject to credit approval, dealer participation, and vehicle availability. Offer shown based on $4,999 due at lease signing including $499 first monthly payment, $3,850 capitalized cost reduction, $650 acquisition fee, plus tax, title, license and registration fees, dealer conveyance fee, processing fee or optional service fee and any emission testing charge. No security deposit required. $7,500 EV Lease Bonus not available for cash. Application of $7,500 Lease Bonus results in a net capitalized cost of $38,675. Offer shown total lease payments are $22,464. Actual payments may vary. Purchase option at lease-end for offer shown of residual value of $29,014.50. Lessee is responsible for insurance, maintenance, repairs, $.20 per mile over 10,000 miles/year, excess wear, and a $400 termination fee*. Lease offer applies to EV6 (MSRP $50,025, includes freight, and excludes taxes, title, license, additional options and retailer charges). Actual prices set by dealer. Must take delivery from retail stock by 7/5/2023. Dealer contribution may vary and could affect actual lease payment. See dealer for warranty and lease details or go to kia.com.

*Termination fee for all states except CO, IN, IA, KS, ME, OK, SC, WI, WV & WY.

*WI termination fee: The amount of the base monthly lease payment or $400, whichever is less.

*CO, IA, KS, ME, OK, WV & WY termination fee: The amount of two times the base monthly lease payment or $400, whichever is less.

*IN & SC termination fee: The amount of three times the base monthly lease payment or $400, whichever is less.

4 Extremely limited inventory available.

5 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

6 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 350 kW DC fast charger. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

7 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

8 Onboard Power Generator requires the purchase of separately sold additional equipment and may not be compatible with all devices. Onboard Power Generator can be used until the battery's charge falls to 20 percent.

9 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

