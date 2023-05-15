eQ launches its first CLM solution, with a Digital Thread connecting iBase-t Solumina (MES) and PTC Windchill (PLM)

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the PTC LiveWorx conference in Boston, eQ Technologic and iBase-t jointly announced their strategic alliance to create and offer a Closed Loop Manufacturing (CLM) solution connecting iBase-t's Solumina MES with PLM and ERP systems.

eQ's Low/No-Code eQube®-DaaS Platform weaves an enterprise-wide Data Fabric of integrated data, applications, and devices with actionable analytics to efficiently deliver key solutions for the Digital Transformation, such as CLM. eQube®-CLM solution aims to forge an integrated bi-directional golden triangle between PLM, MES, and ERP systems, bringing together engineering, planning and operations data to create a continuous feedback loop across the production lifecycle.

Taking the first step towards offering the CLM solution, eQ is partnering with iBase-t, a leading provider of digital manufacturing operations software for complex, highly regulated industries. Solumina, iBase-t's manufacturing execution system (MES) software connects manufacturing operations, quality, and sustainment management in a seamless flow of data across the value chain and product lifecycle. The partnership helps large organizations take a critical step towards their digital transformation journey by connecting an MES solution (Solumina) and PLM system (PTC Windchill).

Dinesh Khaladkar, President & CEO, eQ Technologic Inc. said, "eQ is excited to collaborate with iBase-t to help manufacturers have end to end visibility, monitor key metrics, and optimize their production lifecycle to drive stronger business outcomes. Our pre-packaged CLM solutions are built for scale and resiliency, are easy to configure, have a future proof upgrade tolerant architecture, and provide deployment flexibility."

Sanjeev Tamboli, Vice President & CTO, eQ Technologic Inc. said, "The challenge of connecting ERP, PLM, and MES systems is not new, but integrating them and efficiently maintaining/upgrading the solution takes time, effort, and money. With our pre-packaged configurable CLM solutions powered by our Low/No-Code, eQube®-DaaS Platform, customers can now avoid expensive and long IT projects, and achieve faster time to value."

Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBase-t said, "Partnering with eQ to deliver CLM to our markets highlights iBase-t's commitment to providing value to our customers through a strong ecosystem of partners. Together, we are transforming the vision of digital thread into reality for the model-based enterprise. The CLM solution, available today, enables a connected flow and integrated view of data throughout a product unit's lifecycle. This transformative functionality makes it easier for manufacturers to access and analyze digital data, while reducing the chance for error due to manual data translation."

eQube®-CLM solution for Solumina and Windchill ships out of the box with 7 pre-packaged interfaces and can be further configured to fit the customer environment, thereby shrinking the implementation cycle. Furthermore, it can be deployed on-prem or in the Cloud, using containers and VMs.

eQ's roadmap involves connecting Solumina MES with other PLM systems (viz. Teamcenter and Enovia) and ERP systems (viz. SAP, CostPoint, and more), forging the ultimate golden triangle.

