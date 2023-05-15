H20 Life. Style. Resort. Opens on Turks and Caicos Long Bay Beach

One of the Best Destinations for kiteboarding and watersports in the world.

Oceanfront Wellness Retreat Engages Active Guests in a Consciously Designed Setting

LONG BAY BEACH, PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - H20 Life. Style. Resort. Is the Caribbean's first and only luxury kiteboarding resort, and one of the trendiest boutique hotels to grace the shores of the Turks and Caicos Islands. H2O is the latest venture between Canadian entrepreneurs and hoteliers, Rob Ayer and Nicolas Boucher. The two identified a gap in the market – a wellness getaway that invites guests to maintain and enjoy their active lifestyles in a consciously designed setting. The resort opened safely and quietly in early 2021 and is now in full swing for kitesurfing enthusiasts and luxury vacation goers alike.

New this year

Surf Shop, a chic onsite destination everything from swimsuits to sunscreen & fashionable resort wear.

Brand-new jet boat for private charters & jet skis added to H2O's watercraft fleet

Saturday and Sundays handmade pizza prepared by renowned chef Nazzareno Galosi at the beach bar

Dining option- weekly/daily private chef or stocked ready to eat meals in-suite

Luxury Accommodations

H20 is a perfect destination for the traveler who enjoys chic minimalism and personalized, boutique service. The 25 ultra-modern and luxuriously appointed suites are available in a range of layouts to host groups and occasions of all sizes. The resort's expansive suites are bright, with contemporary touches and furnishings by Restoration Hardware. The suites are designed so guests can enjoy daylong views of turquoise waters and walkout outdoor patios and terraces with crisp ocean breezes and views.

A Sustainable Setting

Ensuring a truly sustainable setting was a priority from the start and all design elements aim to protect the local environment. H20 is the first resort on the south shore of Providenciales to take the necessary steps to make Turks and Caicos Islands "Greener by Nature" by enrolling in several initiatives designed to ensure tourism and the environment stay green.

An Active Traveler's Oasis

Away from the crowds, on the shallow and blissfully warm Caicos Banks, H2O's Long Bay beachfront, offers the most ideal and safe conditions for kiteboarding, windsurfing and wing foiling, rooftop yoga, court sports and a 24-hour fitness center with private training session options. Guests can also lounge poolside at the child-friendly pool complete with a large hot tub, or relax at the oceanfront infinity pool to take in unparalleled views.

The Amenities

Endless comforts from in-suite massages overlooking the sea to consciously curated amenities, including tesla house cars, this seaside sanctuary is the ideal location for a re-energizing stay. To ensure ultimate relaxation, each guest has a dedicated Lifestyle Liaison to ensure expectations are exceeded.

HangTime Beach Bar

Cocktail hour is an island essential. H2O's full service beach bar invites you to enjoy signature refreshments & world class cocktails.

