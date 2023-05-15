Stampli Earns Recognition as Leader in G2's Spring 2023 Grid® Report for AP Automation

Stampli customer reviews position the company as Leader in the G2 Grid® for AP Automation and #1 across Implementation, Relationship, Usability, and Results Indexes for Spring 2023

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , the AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation solution, today announces it has been recognized as a Leader in G2's Spring 2023 Grid® for AP Automation. This recognition is based on customer reviews and ratings, which have also positioned Stampli as the #1 provider across all four AP Automation Indexes: Implementation, Relationship, Usability, and Results.

In addition to being recognized as a Leader in AP Automation for Spring 2023, Stampli has also been named a Leader in G2's Billing, Invoice Management, and Enterprise Payment categories.

"We are delighted that our customers say the same thing to G2 that they say to us: that Stampli deploys quickly, integrates without disrupting their ERP, and doesn't require them to change their AP workflows," said Stampli CEO and Co-founder Eyal Feldman. "We're especially proud of our perfect 100/100 Satisfaction rating in the AP automation category. We carefully hire AP and ERP experts who understand our customers' needs, and we're delighted when we see them recognized for the impact they help our customers make."

This recognition follows Stampli's acknowledgment in G2's 2023 Best Software Awards, where it earned several spots on G2's Best Software Products lists for 2023, such as Best Software Products, Best Global Software Companies, Best Accounting & Finance Products, and Highest Satisfaction Products.

"We take great pride in listening to our customers and are thrilled with their collective feedback today," said Dave Prager, Vice President of Marketing at Stampli. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to our customers' success and our commitment to being the industry's leading AP automation solution."

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

About Stampli

Stampli is an AI-powered Accounts Payable automation solution that makes AP departments far more efficient, without requiring them to rework their ERP or change their existing processes. Stampli's unique approach centers all AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control.

Stampli is simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli's core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others.

Stampli supports all native functionality for more than 70 ERPs, including those from Sage, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and 70 others, enabling it to deploy in a matter of days, not months. For more information, visit stampli.com .

