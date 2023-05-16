CFP Board Adopts Revised Procedural Rules

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today adopted revised Procedural Rules, which will take effect on September 1, 2023. The Procedural Rules outline processes for investigating alleged misconduct and enforcing CFP Board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct (Code and Standards) in a manner designed to be fair to those whose conduct is being evaluated as well as credible to the public.

Among other things, the revised Procedural Rules will transfer some administrative functions from the Enforcement department to the Adjudication department, expand the role of Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (DEC) Counsel to make the adjudication process more efficient, eliminate settlement counteroffers, enable pre-investigation outreach and establish a process for admitting expert testimony.

"The revised Procedural Rules reflect our ongoing efforts to hold CFP® professionals to rigorous standards of conduct and to uphold the trust that clients place in them," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "These changes will update our investigation and enforcement operations so that our processes enhance the benefit to the profession and the public and continue to be fair to CFP® professionals."

CFP Board released proposed revisions to the Procedural Rules for public comment in November 2022. After carefully considering the comments received in response to CFP Board's request for public comments, CFP Board made several changes to the draft version that was released for public comment. Explanations of these changes and responses to selected comments may be found here. A redline showing all of the final revisions to the Procedural Rules may be found here.

The changes to the Procedural Rules will become effective on September 1, 2023, and shall govern in all proceedings then pending or thereafter commenced.

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 95,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

