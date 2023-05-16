Curbio Expands Leadership Team with New VP of Product

Tatiana Maskaron will execute Curbio's technology roadmap as the company continues to aggressively develop proprietary technology, streamlining the home improvement experience for agents, contractors and homeowners

POTOMAC, Md., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents and their listing clients, is excited to welcome Tatiana Maskaron, VP of Produc­­­t to the Curbio team.

As former SVP of Product at growth agency Just Slide Media, Maskaron led product strategy and execution for large-scale consumer and SaaS companies such as Prudential, Dish, Boost Mobile and Nation Media Group. In 2016 she founded Dayaxe, an LA-based start-up that supplied consumers with access to the world's most luxurious hotels and resorts. Under her leadership, Dayaxe grew to over 20 markets with $12M GMV before being sold in 2019. Before that, Maskaron held roles at Ticketmaster, Madison Square Garden and was part of the early team at MuveMusic which was sold to Deezer Music in 2015.

Maskaron has launched, built and scaled over 30 brands with millions of users combined, generating billions in revenue. She holds a BA in Computer Science & Business and also serves as a member of UCLA VC Fund, helping young entrepreneurs get access to capital.

"As we set out to streamline the process of getting homes fixed up and ready for the market, proprietary technology is at the center of it all. Bringing on a world-class head of product is mission-critical," says Rick Rudman, Curbio CEO. "Tatiana brings the deep expertise in app development and product management that we need to grow and improve our platform, which is purpose-built to help our project managers, real estate agent clients and contractors make every project a success."

Maskaron will execute the Curbio technology roadmap and bring new solutions to market for real estate agents, contractors and homeowners, with an emphasis on continuous improvement of the first-of-its-kind Curbio mobile app.

About Curbio

Curbio is on a mission to get every listing market-ready and sold fast, with zero payment due until closing. Founded in 2017, it has become the only pre-listing home improvement solution on the market that saves real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients time, reduces their stress, and enables them to unlock the true value of their listings with ease. Using technology to power their solution, Curbio simplifies the process of getting any home ready for market, allowing them to sell faster and for top dollar, with all payment deferred until the home sells. Curbio is a trusted pre-listing home improvement partner to thousands of realtors and leading brokerages nationwide, including eXp realty, RE/MAX, Long & Foster, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, and many more.

