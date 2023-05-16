Q1 2023 Commercial Gaming Revenue Sets New Quarterly High, Topping $16B

AGA State of the States Report Shows Record $13.48 Billion in 2022 Commercial Industry Tax Contributions

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. commercial gaming revenue reached a quarterly record of $16.60 billion in Q1 2023, marking the industry's eighth straight record-breaking quarter, according to the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker. The quarter was highlighted by the industry's highest-grossing month ever of $5.90 billion in March.

"After two full years of successive growth post-COVID, the U.S. gaming industry has never been stronger," said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller. "With records across every gaming vertical—from brick-and-mortar casinos to mobile gaming—American adults continue to choose gaming as one of their top entertainment options."

Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker Highlights

Across the country, 18 of 35 commercial gaming markets set new revenue records for the quarter, with only Mississippi trailing its quarterly revenue from Q1 2022.

Every commercial gaming vertical saw quarterly revenue records in Q1 2023. Retail gaming accounted for 75.3 percent of total revenue while online gaming represented its largest share ever, 24.7 percent. Looking further at each sector:

Traditional Gaming: Traditional brick-and-mortar casino gaming generated quarterly revenue of $12.30 billion , surpassing the previous high of $12.26 billion in Q3 2022.

Legal Sports Betting: Nationwide, Americans wagered a record $31.11 billion on sports in Q1 2023, generating an all-time high of $2.79 billion in quarterly revenue (+70.1% year-over-year). The growth compared to Q1 2022 was largely driven by new market launches in Kansas , Massachusetts and Ohio , and the launch of mobile betting in Maryland .

iGaming: iGaming grossed $1.48 billion in Q1 2023, marking a 22.7 percent year-over-year revenue increase.

State of the States 2023

The AGA released its annual State of the States report today, which provides the definitive state-by-state economic and regulatory analysis of U.S. commercial gaming in 2022 for policymakers, gaming stakeholders and industry observers.

State of the States 2023 reveals that commercial gaming generated a record $13.48 billion in direct gaming tax revenue paid to state and local governments in 2022—up 15.3 percent from 2021. This does not include the billions more paid in income, sales or other taxes.

"As one of the biggest taxpayers in states across the country, we know that when gaming is successful, so are our communities," added Miller. "Beyond our significant tax contributions, our industry is engrained in local communities, bolstering economic development through job creation, supporting local charities and nonprofits, and setting the standard on corporate responsibility."

Background

AGA's Commercial Gaming Revenue Tracker provides state-by-state and cumulative insight into the U.S. commercial gaming industry's financial performance based on state revenue reports. This issue highlights Q1 2023 results.

34 states and the District of Columbia featured operational commercial gaming markets in Q1 2023, including casino gaming, sports betting and iGaming.

AGA's State of Play Map charts gaming's economic impact, industry regulations and casino locations on a state-by-state basis for both the commercial and tribal gaming sectors.

About State of the States

AGA's annual State of the States report details the commercial gaming industry's financial performance, including analyses of each of the 35 jurisdictions with commercial gaming operations in 2022. The report, developed with VIXIO GamblingCompliance, also provides a breakdown of the legality of types of gaming and number of casinos by state, summarizes major gaming policy discussions, and previews opportunities and challenges for the industry.

About the AGA

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $261 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

