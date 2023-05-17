GALLEGOS United Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with Newly Appointed Managing Director, Head of Account Management and Head of Strategy

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLEGOS United, an independent and culturally attuned creative agency offering world-class creative advertising solutions, is announcing leadership team enhancements to effectively fuel the continued momentum of recent client wins as well as new creative assignments from its impressive roster of clients.

José Pablo (JP) Rodríguez, Managing Director of GALLEGOS United. (PRNewswire)

Rounding out the recent addition of Pepe Aguilar as the agency's Executive Creative Director, the new GALLEGOS United leadership team will comprise Jose Pablo (JP) Rodriguez in a promotion to the role of Managing Director, James Kulp who is promoted to Executive Director, Head of Account Management, and Rosa Cubas who joins the agency as Head of Strategy.

Rodriguez, a ten-year veteran of GALLEGOS United and most recently Executive Director, Head of Account Management, is appointed to the role of Managing Director to helm the agency's day-to-day operations with an expanded remit to drive growth with agility, be a champion of creativity and further strengthen client relationships. Rodriguez will continue to be based on the company's Huntington Beach, California campus, reporting to CEO John Gallegos. James Kulp, an Executive Director who has been with the agency for six years, is promoted to Head of Account Management, with a focus on developing the people and processes that underpin the agency's breadth of services.

As the newly appointed Head of Strategy, Cubas joins the GALLEGOS United team from her most recent role as Social Strategy Director at GUT. Cubas has authored strategies across the funnel, as well as innovative activations for such iconic brands as Popeye's, Dell, Verizon, McDonald's, Kraft Heinz, Google, P&G, Mondelez, and PepsiCo. Cubas' notable career progression includes senior strategy roles at alma, VMLY&R, and Twitter. Cubas will be based in the company's Huntington Beach campus, reporting to Rodriguez.

"It's been an honor to contribute to the evolution and growth of GALLEGOS United over the last decade and be given so many opportunities to build on the agency's foundational creative legacy," says Rodriguez. "The addition of Rosa to our leadership team will significantly drive further innovation in our principles, tools, and frameworks for best-in-class strategies that turn insights into clear action plans. With Rosa, James and Pepe, we will be unstoppable as we combine our complementary skill sets and shared passion for brand building to produce exceptional work."

"In this next chapter of GALLEGOS United's continued growth and innovation, we now have a terrific leadership team in place who can operationalize clients' visions and assemble best-in-class teams to deliver business-building and award-winning work for them," says Founder and CEO John Gallegos. "They are very well poised to navigate the dynamics of today's marketplace realities and chart the future of the agency's growth in service of our clients' business goals. I continue to be inspired by the creative work our clients entrust us to do and am looking forward to collectively taking our success to the next level."

About GALLEGOS United

Founded in 2001, GALLEGOS United is a creatively driven bi-coastal agency dedicated to providing clients with strategic marketing solutions that push boundaries and propel business growth. GALLEGOS United's world-class roster of clients include the California Milk Processor Board (got milk?), Chick-fil-A, Comcast, and DoorDash. GALLEGOS United is part of UNITED COLLECTIVE, an independent and minority-owned and certified communications group comprising three complementary marketing services agencies. For more information, visit gallegosunited.com .

Media contact:

Jerian Royal

jroyal@roxunited.com

332.258.8995

James Kulp, Head of Account Management of GALLEGOS United. (PRNewswire)

Rosa Cubas, Head of Strategy of GALLEGOS United. (PRNewswire)

Gallegos United (PRNewsfoto/GALLEGOS United) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GALLEGOS United