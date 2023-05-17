Open Letter from FAIR in Medicine Draws 1800+ Signatories to Support Academic Freedom

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a robust demonstration of support for academic freedom and open debate, FAIR in Medicine and a group of over 1,800 signatories have signed an open letter advocating for the uninterrupted publication of "Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria: Parent Reports on 1655 Possible Cases" by Diaz and Bailey in the journal Archives of Sexual Behavior.

Dr. Kenneth Zucker, the publication's editor for over two decades, has come under attack by activists who tried to force the journal's publisher, Springer Nature, into retracting the paper and sanctioning the editor for allowing it to run. In spite of Dr. Zucker's rigorous review process for this and all the articles he curates and approves, Springer is posting a "warning label" on the paper that essentially casts a shadow on its accuracy, and the editor's scientific standards and reputation.

"Robust debate on Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD) research is the path forward that will deliver the best medical care for gender nonconforming minors," said Maud Maron, Executive Director of the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR). "With estimates of one in 10-20 youth reporting gender dysphoria, we need more debate, not less, about best practices and how to compassionately and effectively guide and treat young people, free from ideological bias."

The Diaz and Bailey paper adds to the growing body of knowledge about the factors contributing to the rapid rise of adolescent-onset gender dysphoria, a condition that was exceedingly rare in the past. Their hypothesis, based on extensive parental reports of (ROGD) as well as clinician observations and responses from the patients themselves, suggests that the rise of cases may be mediated by social factors.

If that is correct, appropriate treatment approaches for this novel population of adolescents may benefit from less invasive interventions that do not carry irreversible effects of "gender affirming care," such as hormone or surgical interventions. For years, Dr. Zucker has demonstrated neutrality by publishing papers on both sides of this contentious issue.

"Efforts to stymie robust academic and professional dialogue on treatment modalities that do not comport with popularized notions of 'gender-affirming care' will ultimately not serve the patient or client sitting in front of us," said Zander Keig, MS, MSW, LCSW, and a FAIR Board Advisor and Senior Fellow. "Ongoing attempts to silence any research into the explosion of teens who are now identifying as transgender only stands to hurt the very patients the activists are claiming to help–young gender nonconforming people." Mr. Keig is a 56-year-old Latino trans man, longtime gender therapist, and former WPATH Global Education Institute certification program faculty member.

"As an Emergency Medicine physician, I am at the frontlines of treating the mental health crisis and unscheduled care from medication and surgical complications; and understanding more about this growing cohort of patients is critical to providing the compassionate, ethical care they deserve," said Carrie Mendoza, MD, Managing Director of Fair in Medicine.

FAIR in Medicine is the professional healthcare network within The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism—supporting open and robust debate to advance high quality, ethical medicine for all.

Please join FAIR in Medicine's May 18 webinar with Dr. Bailey, author of the new ROGD paper that's the subject of FAIR's Open Letter. Eventbrite link/info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/understanding-gender-dysphoria-with-dr-michael-bailey-tickets-636744960317.

Join FAIR in Medicine's May 19 webinar with FAIR's expert legal panel about gender legislation passed this session: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fairs-legislative-review-of-sex-change-treatments-for-minors-tickets-633785448337.

For more information: www.fairforall.org/fair-in-medicine.

