Ram Truck Introduces 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition

New Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition offers a new Baja Yellow exterior color and unique content

2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc reinforces Ram's off-road leadership with the most unique and capable, production, off-road trucks in the industry

Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc available in extremely limited quantities later this spring

The exclusive, new 2023 Ram 1500 Havoc Edition joins Ram Truck's award-winning light-duty lineup. Available in extremely limited quantities, the 2023 Ram 1500 Havoc Edition offers a unique Baja Yellow exterior color, with black exterior accents and off-road focused interior content.

"Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc buyers will enjoy the newest addition to our light-duty lineup, which offers a distinctive combination of unique exterior appointments only seen on a Ram truck," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. "Ram 1500 continues to be the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup."

The new 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition expands the light-duty lineup and builds on the popularity of the TRX Havoc Edition. Rebel Havoc offers an additional way to get into a Ram truck with an exclusive, limited-run color offering. Ram continues to fortify its lineup with benchmark-quality vehicles that get the hard work done and families where they need to go, every time.

Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition

The Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition offers off-road truck enthusiasts an even wider selection of unique content for even greater personalization and features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory. Available with the Rebel Level 2 equipment group and the 5.7-liter HEMI® eTorque V-8 engine, the Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition features a 12-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Off-road Pages, black side-view mirrors, heated front seats and steering wheel and an 8-way power adjustable driver's seat. Other features include an exclusive Baja Yellow exterior paint color, a Rebel graphic on the hood and bed, black badging, bumper and grille and 18-inch gloss black wheels. Selec-Speed Control is new on Ram 1500 Rebel for 2023 and allows the truck to maintain consistent speed while traversing variations in slope. Selec-Speed Control applies engine torque and brake pressure to help keep a consistent pace, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

The Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition is available at a starting price of $70,310, plus $1,895 destination.

New 2023 Ram 1500 Rebel Havoc Edition models, available in extremely limited quantities, go on sale later this spring.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab and ProMaster, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

The most cargo space available in any traditional full size cargo van

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

The latest J.D. Power APEAL study, which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles, named the 2022 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the third straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

