TORRAS launches the Wearable Waist Fan for outdoor activities -- The COOLIFY ZONE

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing the COOLIFY ZONE Wearable Waist Fan – the ultimate solution for a refreshing and comfortable experience. This innovative waist air conditioning system is equipped with cutting-edge phase change materials and a high-speed centrifugal fan, delivering effective cooling that goes beyond your expectations.

The COOLIFY ZONE is a portable fan that generates a powerful wind speed of 5.5m/s, providing a forceful and refreshing airflow. Its multi-blade design and two centrifugal fans make it the perfect solution for those hot and sweaty moments. Simply place the bladeless fan inside your clothing to effortlessly eliminate discomfort caused by excessive sweating.

The COOLIFY ZONE's revolutionary phase change material consistently absorbs heat, ensuring long-lasting and refreshing cooling even in high temperatures. Its skin-friendly properties prevent sweating, offering maximum comfort throughout the day. Whether you're out and about or enjoying outdoor activities, the COOLIFY ZONE outdoor fan blows cold air, keeping you cool and refreshed.

With a battery life of 5-15 hours, the COOLIFY ZONE electric fan is your perfect companion for hot days, work, or outdoor adventures. Choose from 3 adjustable wind speeds to customize your cooling experience. The 4000mAh battery and low-power consumption motor ensure long-lasting usage, and the Type-C cable allows for quick and convenient charging. Take the COOLIFY ZONE travel fan wherever you go and stay cool all day long.

The COOLIFY ZONE comes with two different-sized belts for a perfect fit. These belts securely grip your waist, preventing the COOLIFY ZONE portable fan from falling off during exercise. Enjoy your sports activities with peace of mind, knowing that comfort and security are always a priority.

Price and Availability

COOLIFY ZONE is now on Amazon Store and TORRAS' Official Website. Check them out now.

Founded in 2012, TORRAS is an innovative brand with a design philosophy of "Simple but Unique". They now have an R&D laboratory that spans over 2,000 square meters, and has obtained more than 1,100 patents thus far, with 36 of its products winning prestigious international design awards including the German Red Dot Award.

