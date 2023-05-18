LifeQ Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind 24-Hour Sleep Solution, Enabling Clinicians to Improve Patient Sleep Quality and Long-Term Health

Biometrics leader unveils new clinical sleep solutions at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM)'s SLEEP 2023 in June

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeQ, the company that uses globally-recognized watch brands to gather personalized, clinical-grade data, unveiled a groundbreaking new sleep solution for clinicians and patients, helping uncover sleep disorders, achieve greater sleep quality, and improve health and wellness. LifeQ co-founders Laurence (Laurie) Olivier, CEO and Dr. Franco du Preez, Chief Science Officer, and Dr. Irshaad Ebrahim, Chief Sleep Officer, made the announcement.

LifeQ (PRNewswire)

Each sleep stage may reveal important information about a person's mental and physical well-being. -Dr. Irshaad Ebrahim

"LifeQ's 24-hour sleep solution harnesses the power of wearables, identifying and classifying all sleep within a 24-hour period, providing insights that go well beyond the average doctor's office visit," stated Mr. Olivier. "Providing more resources to sleep clinicians will facilitate greater patient reach and outcomes by addressing some of the challenges posed by the traditionally cumbersome and costly process of diagnosing and treating sleep disorders. 24-hour sleep monitoring, which also analyzes the composition of naps and rests during the day, will expand the screening and treatment of sleep disorders and be part of the movement toward better sleep wellness."

LifeQ will present its wearable-derived sleep solutions to the sleep clinician community at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) and Sleep Research Society (SRS)'s SLEEP 2023 Annual Meeting from June 3-7, 2023 at Booth #333.

LifeQ's mission is to help people age well by delaying biological aging, maximizing physical and mental performance, and reducing the probability of disease.

"Sleep clinicians know that sleep forms an integral part of health, and sleep quality is especially important as it directly impacts all aspects of life," stated Dr. Du Preez. "LifeQ's new 24-hour Sleep Health solution offers more than 40 sleep metrics and therefore gives unprecedented insight into sleep health. This is done using a non-invasive, readily available, and affordable technology: wearable devices."

LifeQ's 24-hour Sleep Health solution is a powerful tool for sleep clinicians. The first component of LifeQ's clinical solution is the individual's longitudinal sleep history. The fact that the solution starts working before the person is in the clinical domain makes a major difference. By also taking into consideration naps and rests outside the patient's main sleep episode, LifeQ determines the patient's unique sleep circadian window; this will help to more accurately uncover when the body needs to sleep and when the best time is to get optimal sleep. If there are underlying sleep disorders present, LifeQ's technology may detect patterns or changes in sleep data and suggests that the user communicate this information to the physician.

The LifeQ Sleep Specialist Dashboard can enable remote care monitoring and enable the treatment of patients more efficiently from wherever they are. The Clinical Sleep view may be accessed in the LifeQ Care App, an easy-to-use end-user interface to facilitate virtual treatment, visibility, and communication between patient and specialist. LifeQ's solution helps sleep clinicians, in concert with other caregivers, to provide a more comprehensive clinical service.

LifeQ's sleep solution tracks sleep activity in-depth to uncover areas of concern. During a sleep session, the body repeatedly cycles through light, deep, and REM (rapid eye movement) sleep, as well as short periods of wakefulness, which the patient might not be aware of. Depending on the duration of the sleep session, they will move through up to five sleep cycles, each lasting about 90 minutes on average. Each cycle usually starts with light sleep, followed by deep sleep, REM sleep, and ends with a brief period awake. However, sleep cycles are not necessarily all the same; the early part of the night consists of more deep sleep, and the later part contains more REM sleep.

"These sleep stages are important because the duration and distribution of each sleep stage may reveal important information about a person's mental and physical well-being," stated Dr. Irshaad Ebrahim, Chief Sleep Officer at LifeQ and founder of the London Sleep Centre. "For example, individuals with depression characteristically demonstrate fragmented deep sleep and increased REM sleep. Deep and REM sleep are particularly important in consolidating memories and play a role in cognitive performance. Research suggests that deep sleep is also involved in repairing damaged tissues and restoring energy sources."

LifeQ-connected wearable devices continuously and accurately track various measurements such as heart rate, activity, and sleep. These biometrics are processed using proprietary LifeQ algorithms based on computational systems biology. Sleep metrics are visualized in LifeQ Health, the company's comprehensive end-user health app, along with biometrics and insights covering other physiological systems. Patients may now understand their Sleep BioAge®, an indication of how old their body appears to be based on sleep-related physiological features rather than chronological years, and their Sleep BioBoost, a quality score tracking 40 variables that indicate whether yesterday's behavior had a positive or negative impact on their BioAge®.

LifeQ's 24-hour Sleep Health solution has already been tested and used by sleep physicians, specialists, and patients around the world, including at The London Sleep Centre and other facilities. LifeQ has enabled at least one wearable model for approximately 50% of all wearables manufacturers in the world, including global brands like Garmin, Motorola, Fossil, Michael Kors, Skagen, Kate Spade, TAG Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Montblanc, Samsung, Suunto, Xiaomi, and three companies in the global Fortune 50—which in turn continuously and accurately track users' various behavioral and physiological features.

LifeQ has two key value propositions: enabling everyday affordable wearable devices to provide near clinical-grade health information streams; and using this data to generate health and wellness solutions for consumer, business, and clinical applications. LifeQ is rapidly becoming the preferred health enabler and benchmark for the world's top consumer electronics companies, empowering their devices to propel the next wave of digitally enabled insurance and health management, and it has already had a significant, life-changing, and even life-saving impact on real users' lives.

About LifeQ

Founded in 2010 (incorporated in 2014), LifeQ has become the leading independent provider of biometrics and health insights derived from wearable devices. Trusted by some of the world's most prominent brands, including Tag Heuer, Louis Vuitton, Hublot, Montblanc, Fossil Group, Samsung, Suunto, Xiaomi, and Motorola, LifeQ's solutions go beyond the everyday smartwatch. By providing a 24/7 lens into the body, LifeQ offers a comprehensive view of the way various everyday behaviors and environments influence the health of users, covering a fast-expanding suite of physiological systems of the human body. The generation of highly accurate biometrics for consumers, athletes, and the acutely and chronically ill allows for the earlier detection of health problems, better management of existing problems, and the prevention of disease. Consumers, wearable device companies, insurers and reinsurers, health-tech companies, clinicians, researchers, and analytics companies all benefit from LifeQ's multiplicity — representing the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lifeq.com.

Contact: Deborah Geiger Berry

Geiger Communications

deborah@geigercommunications.com

516-423-9848

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeQ