Emeren to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 31, 2023

STAMFORD, CT, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeren Group Ltd ("Emeren" or the "Company") (www.emeren.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the U.S. stock market close on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

What: Emeren Group Ltd First Quarter (ended March 31, 2023) Earnings Call

When: 5:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upr9x999

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId591b19e06ce430c8013887637b005f4

Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Emeren Group Ltd's website at https://ir.emeren.com/.

About Emeren Group Ltd

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer, owner, and operator with a ~3 GW pipeline of projects and IPP assets across Europe, North America, and Asia. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services with local professional teams across multiple countries. For more information, go to www.emeren.com.

