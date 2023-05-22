City of Hope presents new research on cancer immunotherapies at 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Data on combination checkpoint inhibitor therapy for lymphoma, natural killer cells for leukemia and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T therapy for prostate cancer will be presented at June 2 to 6 meeting in Chicago
LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, announced today that one of its researchers will present results from a SWOG Cancer Research Network Phase 3 study comparing nivolumab and brentuximab vedotin in patients with advanced stage classic Hodgkin lymphoma at an ASCO press briefing.
Alex Herrera, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation, will present the findings on Saturday, June 3, for Abstract LBA4 and at a plenary session on Sunday, June 4. The embargo for this abstract lifts on Sunday, June 4, at 7 a.m. CT/8 a.m. ET.
Other innovative City of Hope-led research on a natural killer cell engager for relapsed or difficult to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a City of Hope-developed CAR T for prostate cancer, pediatric cancer survivorship and precision medicine for breast cancer will also be presented during the conference, which attracts oncology professionals from around the world to discuss the latest clinical cancer research impacting patient care.
Title: A first-in-human study of CD123 NK cell engager SAR443579 in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or high-risk myelodysplasia
Abstract Number: 7005
Session Type: Oral
Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies — Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant
Session Date and Time: Friday, June 2, 1 to 4 p.m. CT
Presentation Time: Friday, June 2, 2:24 to 2:36 p.m. CT
Presenter: Anthony Stein, M.D., City of Hope professor, Division of Leukemia, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
Title: Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) in R/R chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)/small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL): Primary analysis of TRANSCEND CLL 004
Abstract Number: 7501
Session Type: Oral.
Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies — Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 6, 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT
Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 6, 9:57 to 10:09 a.m. CT
Presenter: Tanya Siddiqi, M.D., City of Hope associate professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
Title: Real-world outcomes of brexucabtagene autoleucel (brexu-cel) for relapsed or refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL): A CIBMTR subgroup analysis by prior treatment
Abstract Number: 7507
Session Type: Oral.
Session Title: Hematologic Malignancies — Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 6, 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CT
Presentation Time: Tuesday, June 6, 11:57 a.m. to 12:09 p.m. CT
Presenter: Swetha Kambhampati, M.D., City of Hope assistant professor, Division of Lymphoma, Department of Hematology & Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
Title: Carvedilol for prevention of heart failure in anthracycline-exposed survivors of childhood cancer: Results from COG ALTE1621
Abstract Number: 10013
Type: Oral.
Session Title: Pediatric Oncology
Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 8 to 11 a.m. CT
Presentation Time: Monday, June 5, 9:12 to 9:24 a.m. CT
Presenter: Saro Armenian, D.O., M.P.H., Barron Hilton Chair in Pediatrics, professor and chair, Department of Pediatrics
Title: Final results from phase I study of PSCA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)
Abstract Number: 5019
Type: Poster
Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer — Prostate, Testicular and Penile
Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. CT
Presenter: Tanya Dorff, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
Title: Healthcare utilization among individuals diagnosed with hereditary breast-ovarian cancer syndrome through a universal germline genetic testing program
Abstract Number: 10604
Session Type: Poster
Session Title: Prevention, Risk Reduction and Hereditary Cancer
Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 3, 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. CT
Presenter: Stacy W. Gray, M.D., A.M., City of Hope professor and chief, Division of Clinical Cancer Genomics, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
Title: Efficacy and safety of atezolizumab plus cabozantinib vs cabozantinib alone after progression with prior immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment in metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC): Primary PFS analysis from the phase 3, randomized, open-label CONTACT-03 study
Abstract Number: LBA4500
Session Type: Oral
Session Title: Genitourinary Cancer — Kidney and Bladder
Session Date and Time: Monday, June 5, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT
Senior Author: Sumanta Kumar Pal, M.D., City of Hope professor, Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research
Title: Effect of CBM588 in combination with cabozantinib plus nivolumab for patients (pts) with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC): A randomized clinical trial
Abstract Number: LBA104
Session Type: Clinical Science Symposium
Session Title: Role of the Microbiome in Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Response and Resistance
Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 4, 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. CT
Presentation Time: 10:21 to 10:33 a.m. CT
Presenter: Heydeh Ebrahimi, M.D., M.P.H., City of Hope postdoctoral fellow
About City of Hope
City of Hope's mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE City of Hope