Fit Body Boot Camp Raises Awareness for Mental Health Through Fitness

CHINO HILLS, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mental Health Awareness Month, May provides the opportunity to promote behavioral health concerns and reduce their stigma.

Fit Body Boot Camp 30-minute Afterburn workouts combine High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) with Active Rest Training to produce fun workouts that burn twice the calories in half the time and keep your metabolism running at a higher rate for up to 36 hours post-workout. (PRNewswire)

A mental disorder or illness is a mental health condition that disrupts a person's ability to think, feel, or act.

The stigma related to mental health conditions affects millions of people every day, leaving many of them struggling with their mental health issues for years without assistance.

1 in 5 people will experience a mental health condition during their lifetime for many circumstances, including genetics, substance use, and life events (e.g., trauma or abuse). Other developing causes include social, geopolitical, environmental, or economic factors.

Mental health is essential to a person's well-being and exists on a complex continuum. Individuals experience it differently with varying degrees of difficulty, resulting in various social and clinical diagnoses.

In efforts to strengthen mental health, Fit Body Boot Camp provides a safe and welcoming environment for clients to receive expert workout and nutrition coaching.

Exercise decreases stress hormones known as cortisol. It also increases endorphins, boosting the body's natural "feel-good" chemicals.

By staying active, individuals can relieve symptoms that jeopardize their states of mind, such as depression and anxiety.

Fit Body is combating and preventing today's mental health crisis by helping Americans develop their mindset, practice movement, and maintain a nutritious diet.

Fit Body locations are hosting their "May Fit Body Murph Challenge" this month. It is a brand-wide challenge in which clients complete a series of workouts, testing their physical and mental capacities. Through physical activity, clients can gain confidence, cease negative thoughts and emotions, and engage in social support.

Exercise wards off mental health problems before they arise and improves symptoms of existing mental illnesses, such as the weight gain associated with antipsychotic treatment.

Although it is impractical to stop all mental disorders from developing, practicing healthy habits can prevent or control most mental health issues.

Mental health awareness is pivotal to societal comprehension and improvement and can be addressed through education, donating time and money, looking out for others, and practicing self-care.

"Working out showed me how amazing life can be and how good you can feel about yourself. I lost 50 pounds and built a strong mentality for myself, my husband, and two kids," said Heather Jones, a Fit Body Boot Camp client.

"Health is for everyone! You can always improve your energy and outlook on life regardless of age or fitness level. The lives we have changed and saved by showing clients how to care for themselves is remarkable," said Bryce Henson, Fit Body CEO, and location owner.

About Fit Body Boot Camp

Founded in 2009 by Bedros Kueilian, Fit Body Boot Camp is the world's fastest-growing fitness boot camp, offering members worldwide affordable, high-intensity, 30-minute fat loss boot camps that challenge the body and deliver results. As an established, award-winning brand, Inc. Magazine acknowledged Fit Body Boot Camp on its Inc. 5,000 list for fastest growing companies in the United States and Entrepreneur Magazine on its Franchise 500 list. With hundreds of locations in North America, Fit Body Boot Camp is growing through franchising, offering a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Fit Body Boot Camp, including franchise opportunities, please visit https://fitbodybootcamp.com/ .

(PRNewsfoto/Fit Body Boot Camp) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fit Body Boot Camp