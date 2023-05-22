LEBRON JAMES JOINS TACO BELL'S EFFORT TO FREE "TACO TUESDAY" FOR EVERYONE

Taco Bell is rallying taco enthusiasts to support their efforts to cancel the Taco Tuesday trademark registrations

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one week in, Taco Bell's journey to liberate the phrase "Taco Tuesday" from its trademarked status continues so that small businesses, independent restaurants, mom-and-pop taco joints, food trucks and taco lovers alike can freely use the common term for the benefit of all. Today, global icon and longtime "Taco Tuesday" enthusiast, LeBron James, shares his support for Taco Bell's effort to cancel the registered trademark, which has threatened companies, large and small, that use the phrase since 1989. Taco Bell filed its legal petitions to cancel the federal trademark registrations for "Taco Tuesday" via the USPTO Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on May 16, 2023.

"'Taco Tuesday' is a tradition that everyone should be able to celebrate. All restaurants, all families, all businesses – everybody," says LeBron James. "'Taco Tuesdays' create opportunities that bring people together in so many ways, and it's a celebration that nobody should own."

"Our passion for liberating 'Taco Tuesday' is fueled by the community of taco enthusiasts that turned two simple words into a cultural phenomenon," says Taco Bell's Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery. "To see the support and excitement in response to our efforts to free 'Taco Tuesday' for everyone is not something we take lightly. And, much like Taco Tuesday itself, it's better when shared."

Airing beginning May 22, LeBron James will star in an ad titled "Taco Bleep," highlighting the absurdity of "Taco Tuesday" being "trademarked" and encouraging the taco community to join together in support of the liberation movement.

There is still time to support Taco Bell's liberation efforts in the name of taco culture by signing the Freeing Taco Tuesday petition at change.org/freeingtacotuesday . For additional information and upcoming ways to participate in the liberation journey, visit www.tacobell.com/freeing-taco-tuesday and follow along on Taco Bell social channels.

