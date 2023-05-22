MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL NAMES CIRCA A WINNER OF THE SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD

MILWAUKEE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Circa, now part of Mitratech, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Circa Logo (PRNewswire)

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Circa's mission is to create an inclusive, equitable, culturally competent, and supportive environment by promoting transparent discussions, fostering respect, and creating a strong sense of community," said Patrick Sheahan, Circa CEO and President. "We strive to take a people-first approach. Our employees lead and drive much of our internal DEI activities and discussions, provide input on family friendly benefits as well as enhancements to the employee experience. We are focused not only on hiring from underrepresented groups, but also retaining top talent by providing opportunistic development plans, continuously evaluating policies and practices to build the workplace of the future."

Circa doesn't just recommend diversity recruiting and compliance programs for others – it uses its own software and has taken a careful, holistic approach toward inclusive, equitable practices, in all aspects of business.

About Circa

Circa is a catalyst for 21st-century companies to build high-performing diverse teams based on research that shows companies want to shift from diversity as a program to diversity as a business strategy. The companies' robust portfolio of software solutions and unparalleled industry expertise give employers the tools and knowledge they need to radically change how they approach talent acquisition and management. The company was founded in 1994, has 5000+ customers, 15,500 community partner relationships, and in 2022 posted 8M+ jobs through its network of 600+ online employment websites. Learn more at Circaworks.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Angel Fischer

Senior Product Marketing Manager

Angel.Fischer@Mitratech.com

Circaworks.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Circa